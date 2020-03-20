EU open to 'coronabonds' to cushion economic fallout - von der Leyen

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission is looking at all instruments at its disposal, including loosening debt rules for member states and issuing common euro zone bonds, to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, its president said on Friday.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told German radio Deutschlandfunk that the bloc will do everything to support the economy "without ifs and buts."

Asked about joint special debt issuance for the euro zone common currency bloc that some have referred to as coronabonds, von der Leyen said: "We are looking at everything - everything that helps in this crisis will be used." (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)