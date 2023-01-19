EU Parliament calls for more sanctions against Iranian regime

·1 min read

BRUSSELS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - European lawmakers adopted a resolution on Thursday calling for more sanctions against all Iranian individuals and entities responsible for human right violations and also voted for the Revolutionary Guard Corps to be designated as a terrorist entity.

"Iranian authorities must end crackdown on their own citizens (...) Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi should be added to the sanctions list," the European Parliament said in a statement.

Anti-government demonstrations erupted in Iran in September after the death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code for women.

"The Iranian regime's blatant disregard for human dignity and the democratic aspirations of its own citizens as well as its support to Russia "necessitate further adjustments in the EU's position towards Iran", the adopted resolution said.

Iran warned earlier that the European Union would "shoot itself in the foot" if it designated the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament called for the EU to list the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation, blaming it for the repression of domestic protesters and the supply of drones to Russia's military for use in Ukraine.

Iran and world powers, including EU members France and Germany, have engaged in negotiations since 2021 to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, with discussions in a stalemate since September. (Reporting by Andrew Gray and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • US Housing Starts Fall to Cap First Annual Decline Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- New US home construction declined for a fourth-straight month in December, wrapping up a disappointing year for an industry that saw annual housing starts fall for the first time since 2009.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo

  • Southampton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

    Southampton host Aston Villa at St Mary's with both teams trending in the right direction after replacing their managers.

  • Britain's Asda and Morrisons settle London lawsuit against Mastercard

    British supermarket chains Asda and Morrisons have settled a multi-million pound lawsuit against Mastercard over fees charged to retailers. The two companies reached an agreement with the global payments processor and withdrew their cases on Tuesday, according to an order published by the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT). "We're pleased to have settled and will continue to work with Asda and Morrisons on convenient, safe and secure electronic payments in their stores," a spokesperson for Mastercard said in a statement.

  • Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

    Two struggling Premier League giants collide at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool and Chelsea always seem to put on a show when they clash.

  • Three things to Know: Dillon Brooks’ block makes it 11 wins in a row for Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies are winning with defense... and Ja Morant.

  • Putin ally: Russia’s defeat in Ukraine could trigger nuclear war

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, warned on Thursday that a Russian defeat in Ukraine could cause a nuclear war to break out. Medvedev said in a Telegram post that a nuclear power losing a conventional war can provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war, which he said was…

  • Discover stock slides on lower net income, higher charge-off rate

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Discover.

  • P&G Relies on Price Hikes to Prop Up Sales as Volumes Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co. sold fewer household staples than expected last quarter as consumers grew more cautious about higher prices.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, StarfieldThe total volume of goods sold fell 6% in the thre

  • Biden adviser meets Netanyahu amid unease over his govt

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the allies' highest level in-person talks since Israel's most right-wing government ever took power last month. Sullivan's visit comes amid unease in Washington over Netanyahu's policies and over several members of his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox governing coalition, which is already taking a hard line against the Palestinians and is expected to ramp up construction in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. A statement from Netanyahu's office said the two discussed Iran's nuclear program and ways to broaden normalization agreements reached under the Trump administration with four Arab countries.

  • Oil Extends Decline on US Recession Concern, Inventory Build

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased an earlier drop as signs of rising US inventories vied with expectations of more robust Chinese demand. Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, StarfieldWest Texas Intermediate was little changed above $79 a barrel. T

  • Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week

    The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in the U.S. reached a four-month low last week, a sign that employers are holding on to their workers despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to slow the economy and tamp down inflation. U.S. jobless aid applications for the week ending Jan. 14 fell by 15,000 to 190,000, from 205,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. Jobless claims generally serve as a proxy for layoffs, which have been relatively low since the pandemic wiped out millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.

  • 'Stop With The Stupid': Ex-RNC Chair Fact-Checks Marjorie Taylor Greene On Debt

    “She doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about,” Michael Steele said of the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • Kremlin Spars With Ukrainian President Zelensky Over Whether Putin Is Still Alive

    GettyNearly a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has gotten into a bizarre bickering match with Ukraine’s leader over whether or not Vladimir Putin is still alive.The squabble started when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience at Davos that he’s not entirely convinced the Russian leader is still among the living.“I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what. I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green scre

  • New York Republican Takes Down 'Sad' George Santos With 1 Highly Decorated Diss

    Lee Zeldin, a former Republican House member from Long Island, said Santos voter outrage is "certainly very genuine."

  • On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters

    Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Exposed and Humiliated by Bogus ‘Recruit’

    Igor Russak/ReutersA Russian journalist went undercover as a wannabe recruit for the notorious Wagner Group and was seemingly accepted by the private army after little to no questioning about his background.The independent outlet The Insider reports that journalists got the idea to call Wagner’s hotline after the group started hanging up recruiting posters at bus stops and security companies.One such poster, purportedly hung up in Krasnoyarsk, urged wannabe Wagner recruits to “test their spirit”

  • Poland reviews security after divers found near key port

    Poland's prime minister said Thursday that the country was reviewing the supervision of its gas and oil installations and other strategic locations after a weekend incident in which three foreign divers had to be rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki also said he had requested the secret security services to produce a detailed report on the incident. Police in northern Poland are facing questions over why they released the three divers rescued from near the Gdansk oil port without conducting a detailed interrogation of them.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dressed as a sheep at Davos – and made everyone else look like fools

    Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona's senior senator, sticks out at Davos with another loud fashion statement that says more about others than herself.

  • Trump thought an old picture of E. Jean Carroll was his ex-wife Marla Maples, despite saying the columnist suing him for sexual assault and defamation was 'not his type'

    E. Jean Carroll is suing Trump for defamation and sexual assault. In a deposition, Trump appeared to mistake a photo of Carroll for Marla Maples.

  • They cook, work and read in Ukrainian themselves: media show how Russian POWs live in colony

    Russian prisoners of war (POWs) in Ukraine are held in special camps visited by representatives of international organisations. Russia does not grant any access to Ukrainian prisoners on its territory.