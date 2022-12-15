EU Parliament chief says lawmakers are reviewing Qatar files

LORNE COOK
·2 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s Parliament is reviewing its files involving Qatar to see if any pressure was exerted on lawmakers, the assembly’s president said Thursday as a corruption scandal rocked the EU’s only directly elected institution.

Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the work under review includes an agreement to allow Qataris with biometric passports to have short visa-free stays in the EU. On Monday, the agreement was “sent back to committee for a full investigation,” she said.

Metsola said questions also have surfaced about a separate EU-Qatar air agreement on which the European Parliament must be consulted. Talks have started with the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, to assess whether the accord should be suspended.

The agreement, signed in October 2021, would allow all EU airlines to operate direct flights to Qatar from any airport in the 27-nation bloc and give Qatari airlines the same access to European capitals. EU member countries have yet to approve it.

Metsola vowed that this would not be all. “We will look into everything. We will look into any undue pressure and any undue influence that we see that takes place,” she told reporters after talks with EU leaders in Brussels.

Belgian prosecutors have charged four people with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering on suspicion of trying buy political favors at the parliament with money or gifts.

They include a former vice president of the European Parliament and her partner. Greek lawmaker Eva Kaili remains in custody awaiting a hearing on Dec. 22 and whose term in office was terminated by lawmakers this week. Her partner, Francesco Giorgi, who is a parliamentary advisor.

The heads of two charity groups have were charged. Pier Antonio Panzeri, head of the Fight Impunity campaign group and a former member of the EU parliament, and Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, secretary-general of another non-governmental organization, No Peace Without Justice.

Metsola promised sweeping reforms in coming months to crack down on corruption and influence peddling at the assembly.

Referring to the institution's transparency register, she said: “yesterday, an NGO called No Peace Without Justice, which is allegedly connected to this investigation that is ongoing, which had 11 persons accredited on it, was suspended.”

Recommended Stories

  • House Passes One-Week Spending Bill to Avert Dec. 17 Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House passed a one-week stopgap spending bill Wednesday intended to avert a government shutdown early Saturday morning, when current funding authorization runs out. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsThe bill, designed to give lawmakers time to f

  • Economic growth in Latin America, Caribbean seen slowing in 2023

    The expansion of economies in Latin America and the Caribbean is seen cooling next year, the United Nations economic commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Thursday, with both internal and external challenges weighing on growth. Overall, the combined region is estimated to grow 1.3% in 2023, according to ECLAC's forecast. The 2023 projection is slightly down from 1.4% growth estimated in October, while ECLAC expects the region's economies to expand by 3.7% this year, up from a previous forecast of 3.2%.

  • Israeli jurists warn against Ben-Gvir's bid for more powers over police

    Legal advisers to Israel's parliament and outgoing government on Wednesday criticised a bid by a far-right politician to give himself expanded powers as next police minister, warning that his proposed changes clashed with democratic principles. Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Jewish Power party was promised the National Security Ministry, with authority over police, under a coalition deal with Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. Though Netanyahu's hard-right new government has yet to be finalised, Ben-Gvir has already submitted a bill that would amend police regulations.

  • Brazil Electoral Court Probes Bolsonaro, Police Seek Protesters

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s electoral court is investigating outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, his running mate and some allies for allegedly casting doubt on the result of the October election and abusing their power during the campaign.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU La

  • Poland’s Plan to Access EU Aid Spurs Tensions Over Key Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland’s plan to access frozen European Union aid hit a snag after hardliners in the ruling coalition rejected a deal to roll back judicial changes and the president set conditions for his ratification of required legislation. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred b

  • Seoul: UN agency to boost efforts to monitor N. Korean nukes

    The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said Thursday his organization will push to bolster its capacity to verify North Korean nuclear activities and raise international awareness of the urgency of its weapons program. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made the comments during his meeting in Seoul with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, according to the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

  • EU leaders tackle discord over Russia sanctions, Ukraine aid

    European Union leaders tried at a summit on Thursday to resolve disagreements standing in the way of deals on a major aid package for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia. At the end of a year when the EU closed ranks to support Ukraine after Russia's invasion with unprecedented sanctions, but often struggled to agree how much pressure to put on Moscow, leaders were held up on several fronts. For one, Poland was holding up a deal on a minimum corporate tax and, by extension, an 18 billion euro loan to Ukraine.

  • Families shattered by tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi

    A storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces. Elsewhere, heavy snow and high winds meant more blizzards in the northern Midwest from the Dakotas through Michigan, and more ice and snow causing trouble in places from the Appalachians through New England. The National Weather Service can take days to confirm whether destructive winds were in fact tornadoes, but the impact was clear in places like Caddo Parish, Louisiana, where a man went out for groceries and returned to discover his mobile home was gone, and with it, his wife and son.

  • Cold today with really light snow this evening

    Highs will be stuck in the 30s across the plains with increasing daytime cloud cover.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Attacks on Infrastructure Not Letting Up

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders are discussing the latest developments in the war at a summit in Brussels, including how to help the Ukrainian people get through the winter following sustained Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by

  • Japan’s Ruling Party Considers Corporate Tax Hike for Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering tax hikes on corporations, individual income and tobacco from 2024 or later to help fund a planned expansion of defense spending, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred b

  • Macron Implores Europe to Match Biden’s Green Subsidy Package

    (Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron is calling for the European Union to come up with a robust answer to Joe Biden’s green subsidy package known as the Inflation Reduction Act that includes common funding. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU Laws“We must go faster, simplify our

  • Russia is running out of new rockets and artillery shells and may need to rely on 'unpredictable' decades-old ammo instead, US military official says

    A senior US military official said that Russia likely won't be able to keep up its current rate of rocket and artillery fire past early next year.

  • Mass held for victims of Sandy Hook shooting

    Several churches held memorial services Wednesday in Newtown, Connecticut, to mark the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. In keeping with the town's tradition of quiet reflection, there were no official remembrances. (Dec. 14)

  • Ukraine's parliament enacts reform laws recommended by EU - Speaker

    Ukraine's parliament has passed all the legislation sought by the European Union before Kyiv starts talks on joining the 27-member bloc, the assembly's speaker said on Wednesday. The European Commission, the EU executive, granted Ukraine the status of candidate member in June, despite Russia's invasion, on the understanding that Kyiv takes a series of recommended legislative and policy steps. These included enacting legislation on a selection process for Constitutional Court judges, strengthening the fight against corruption, harmonising media regulation with EU standards and protecting national minorities.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference

    "You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."

  • Primatologist Jane Goodall Watched A Montage Of Trump And Her Analysis Was Something

    The famed environmental activist echoed comments she made about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • Puerto Rican independence bill goes to U.S. House vote on Thursday

    Puerto Ricans could move a step closer to a referendum on whether the island should become a U.S. state, an independent country or have another type of government when the House of Representatives votes Thursday on a bill outlining the process. A House committee approved the Puerto Rico Status Act on Wednesday, paving the way for the full House vote. The legislation lays out terms of a plebiscite as well as three potential self-governing statuses - independence, full U.S. statehood or sovereignty with free association with the United States.

  • Trump Claims 'America Needs A Superhero,' Promises 'Major Announcement' On Thursday

    Since it seems unlikely that the former president will be joining either the Marvel or DC cinematic universes, it’s probably about something else.

  • Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

    AFP via GettyThe Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend.Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”⚡️Первые фото из разрушенной гостиницы «Гостевой дом Жданова в Стаханове.Удар нанесен из