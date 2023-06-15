EU Parliament condemns Russia for torture and criminal prosecution of Ukrainian minors

EU flags

The resolution was adopted by 425 votes in favor, three against, and 15 abstentions.

Two 16-year-old boys, Ohannisian and Khanhanov, were charged by Russia’s Investigative Committee on May 24, 2023, with allegedly planning to damage railway infrastructure in the temporarily occupied town of Berdyansk.

For this, they face from 10 to 20 years in prison.

A lawyer who provides legal assistance to Ohannisian’s family also spoke about the torture the boy suffered after being abducted by Russian security forces.

The boy was kept in terrible conditions, subjected to beatings and electroshock torture, as well as simulated execution to frighten him, the lawyer stressed.

The EU Parliament is demanding that the proceedings against two Ukrainian minors be ended and the charges against them dismissed.

The body also called on UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children to investigate their case, and demands that those responsible for prosecuting the two teenagers be included on the EU sanctions list.

In addition, MEPs urge the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to facilitate the safe return of the two jailed minors, who have been subjected to beatings and electroshock torture and face up to 20 years in prison, the press release says.

MEPs also condemned Russia for abducting children to Russian or Belarusian territory, illegal adoptions, and so-called “re-education” measures, retiring the necessity of a EU-Ukraine Child Protection Package for children fleeing or affected by the war and for the EU to intensify its commitment to preventing and ending grave violations against children in war zones.

