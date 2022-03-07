EU Parliament Monetary Committee to Vote on MiCA Next Week
After having previously been postponed thanks to an outcry over language amounting to a "de facto" ban on Bitcoin, a vote by the Monetary Committee of the European Union's parliament on the EU's Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation will take place on March 14.
The news was tweeted out minutes ago by Dr. Stefan Berger, the member of parliament in charge of shepherding MiCA through parliament.
"An independent topic of proof-of-work is no longer provided in the MiCA," Berger told CoinDesk, confirming his promise to remove language he had previously called a "de facto" ban on Bitcoin.
"My suggestion is to include crypto assets, like all other financial products, in the taxonomy area," Berger today added. "In view of the controversial discussions surrounding the energy consumption of crypto assets, the taxonomy could provide clarity and ensure a better information basis for consumers."
"Strong support for MiCA is a strong signal from the EU Parliament for a technology-neutral and innovation-friendly financial sector," he concluded.
