EU Parliament Scraps Proof-of-Work Ban Following Backlash: Report

WALTER ZERLA
Sandali Handagama
German crypto news outlet BTC-ECHO reported a new version of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation completely deletes controversial wording that would have banned cryptos like bitcoin (BTC) that rely on the proof-of- work blockchain-based algorithm.

  • CoinDesk reported last week that European Union parliamentarians had proposed rules to prohibit crypto services reliant on environmentally unsustainable consensus mechanisms like proof-of-work starting in January 2025. CoinDesk later reported the parliament had indefinitely postponed the Feb. 28 vote after the proposal sparked a sizable outcry.

  • "It is crucial for me that the MiCA report is not interpreted as a de facto ban on bitcoin," Stefan Berger, the member of the European parliament in charge of shepherding through the legislation, told CoinDesk at the time.

  • On Tuesday Berger confirmed to the BTC-ECHO that the language banning proof-of-work had been eliminated.

  • The deletion should presumably allow for a vote on the bill to go forward. For now, Berger says talks have resumed, but no date has been set.


