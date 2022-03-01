EU Parliament Scraps Proof-of-Work Ban Following Backlash: Report

Reuters

The shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv by Russian forces is an atrocity reminiscent of the attacks on Sarajevo by the Serbs in the 1990s, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, adding such attacks were uniting the world against Russia. Asked about the shelling of Kharkiv, Johnson said it was "absolutely sickening." "It reminds me, if anything, if you remember the shelling of Sarajevo market by the Serbs, the shelling of innocent people in Bosnia, it has that feel to me of an atrocity committed deliberately against a civilian centre," Johnson said at a news conference in Estonia.