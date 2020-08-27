    Advertisement

    EU pays 336 million euros for doses of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

    FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has paid 336 million euros ($396 million) to secure at least 300 million doses of the potential COVID-1 vaccine being developed by British drug maker AstraZeneca <AZN.L>, a spokesman said on Thursday.

    Brussels signed the deal on behalf of EU states for the supply of at least 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. It has an option for a further 100 million, the spokesman said.

    "We cannot indicate at this stage the specific pricing per dose. However, a significant part of the overall costs are funded by a contribution from the overall ESI funding for vaccines," he said, referring to the bloc's so-called emergency support instrument.



    (Reporting by Francesco Guaraisco; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jan Harvey)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.