EU Plans Emergency Steps, Structural Fixes to Electricity Market

EU Plans Emergency Steps, Structural Fixes to Electricity Market
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ewa Krukowska
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ursula von der Leyen
    German politician, president of the European Commission

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is preparing to step into its energy market, intervening in the short term to dampen soaring power costs and eventually seeking to break the link between gas and electricity prices, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We have to develop an instrument which makes sure that the gas price no longer dominates the electricity price,” von der Leyen, who heads the EU’s executive body, said Monday evening during an appearance in Berlin with Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck. “We’re seeing now with these exorbitantly high gas prices that we must decouple.”

She also said the bloc must take urgent steps to address the skyrocketing prices, which are driven by nervousness in the market and speculation.

“We will need an emergency instrument which works quickly, within the next few weeks,” she said, echoing remarks she made earlier in the day.

“Skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing, for different reasons, the limitations of our current electricity market design,” she told the Bled Strategic Summit in Slovenia. “It was developed under completely different circumstances and completely different purposes,” she added.

The unprecedented spike in power prices, which have soared almost 10-fold in the past year, has fueled inflation and dramatically increased the economic burden on businesses and households recovering from the pandemic.

More and more member states are calling for a price cap and the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, will convene an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers on Sept. 9.

The exact makeup of an EU intervention plan is still being developed, and EU diplomats said the commission could offer a detailed plan as soon as this week.

“As Europe finds itself amid extraordinary circumstances, extraordinary interventions do make sense,” said Simone Tagliapietra, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank. “However, a number of trade-offs exist, and the key challenge for European policymakers will be to avoid throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

A draft internal EU document seen by Bloomberg News earlier this year showed the commission considered an option of capping gas prices to avoid “unbearably high” costs if Russia significantly limits or cuts off the flow. Introducing a maximum regulated price in an emergency would be limited to its duration and the market price should be used as long as possible.

One possibility would be to limit price formation during the disruption scenario by capping the price on European gas exchanges, but the document showed such a price cap can in general be introduced in different ways and can intervene at different levels of the gas value chain.

Volatile Markets

With Russia squeezing gas deliveries and power-plant outages further sapping supply, pressure is growing on EU leaders to act quickly or risk social unrest and political upheaval.

European natural gas prices on Monday plunged the most since March after Germany said its gas stores are filling up faster than planned. Benchmark Dutch front-month futures fell as much as 21%, partly reversing last week’s jump of almost 40%.

The price spikes and shortfall in Russian deliveries are also putting unprecedented pressure on some power companies. German utility Uniper SE has requested an additional 4 billion euros ($4 billion) from Germany’s state-owned lender KfW after fully using its existing 9 billion-euro credit line, it said on Monday. That additional funding is about double its current market value.

The European Energy Exchange AG also said that traders need more government support to guarantee their buying and selling, particularly given the unusually volatile markets. Electricity prices for next year surged above 1,000 euros per megawatt-hour earlier on Monday, before plunging more than 20% on EEX, Europe’s biggest marketplace for power contracts.

Seeking Consensus

On the EU front, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala is seeking backing for his price-cap plan and discussed it with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at bilateral talks in Prague on Monday.

Scholz told reporters at a joint news conference that he was grateful for the Czech proposal for a price cap and expressed confidence that the EU would reach an agreement quickly.

“We will look very carefully at what instruments we have that we can use to bring down electricity prices,” Scholz said. “It’s not something that can happen at random, it has to work in a technical sense, but obviously what is being set now as the market price is not a real reflection of supply and demand.”

The Czech presidency will seek to broker a solution before the Sept. 9 meeting of energy ministers in Brussels, Fiala said.

“In general, I can perhaps say that, for example, decoupling electricity prices from the cost of gas is one of the paths we can consider,” he told reporters.

Czech officials are proposing to cap prices of natural gas used for power generation, Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela said earlier Monday.

“We may open the question of emission allowances, as some other member states have done in past, that also present a major part of the total price,” Sikela said.

“We may open the question of the overall market regulation, total decoupling of the prices,” he added, while cautioning that the bloc cannot meddle too much with the market or fuel speculation.

EU member states have already earmarked about 280 billion euros ($279 billion) in measures such as tax cuts and subsidies to ease the pain of surging energy prices for businesses and consumers, but the aid risks being dwarfed by the scale of the crisis.

Governments have also started to limit energy use, banning outside lighting for buildings in Germany and lowering indoor heating temperatures, to meet the EU voluntary target of cutting gas demand by 15%.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Monday that it’s time for the EU to act.

“I really think that we should intervene because that cost of uncertainty is really becoming impossible,” De Croo said at an energy conference in Stavanger, Norway. “I believe that we should intervene and from my country we have been advocating price caps in the gas market and the wholesale price market for a long time. This is a short-term solution, a temporary intervention.”

In France, President Emmanuel Macron repeated his call for a reform of the EU electricity market before a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday. He is aiming for a market “protected from elements of speculation” and with new pricing formulas.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

    The head of the European Union's executive branch and Germany's chancellor on Monday pledged a reform of the continent's electricity market to help bring down power prices that have been pushed higher by skyrocketing gas prices. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in Bled, Slovenia, that soaring electricity prices “are now exposing the limitations of our current electricity market design.” “It was developed for different circumstances,” von der Leyen said.

  • Elon Musk: focused on getting self-driving Teslas in wide release by year-end

    Tesla chief Elon Musk said on Monday he aimed to get the electric auto maker's self-driving technology ready by year-end and hopes it could be in wide release in the United States and possibly in Europe, depending on regulatory approval. Speaking at an energy conference in Norway, Musk said his attention was currently focused on his SpaceX Starship spacecraft and self-driving Tesla electric cars. "Have self-driving in wide release at least in the U.S., and ... potentially in Europe, depending on regulatory approval," Musk told the audience.

  • Oil prices jump over $3/barrel on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut

    Oil prices rose more than $3 a barrel on Monday, extending last week's gain, as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong U.S. dollar and a dire outlook for U.S. growth. Saudi Arabia, top producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), last week raised the possibility of production cuts, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West. OPEC+, comprising OPEC, Russia and allied producers, meets to set policy on Sept. 5.

  • Treasuries Slump as Traders Rethink Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries slumped and stocks dropped as traders recalibrate their expectations in response to the Federal Reserve indicating that it will continue to raise interest rates to tamp down on inflation.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’

  • Man fatally shoots 3 tenants, sets fire to lure them

    A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman.

  • Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking info on spam, security

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk has subpoenaed a Twitter Inc whistleblower, seeking documents and communications on the company's spam and alleged security vulnerabilities as the billionaire battles to end his agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion, according to a court filing on Monday. Musk sought information from whistleblower Peiter Zatko mostly about the way Twitter measures spam accounts. Musk has said he is walking away from the his deal for the company because Twitter misled him and regulators about the true number of spam or bot accounts on the microblogging platform.

  • Amazon, Best Buy, HP and Lululemon are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    Amazon, Best Buy, HP and Lululemon are highlights of Zacks Earnings Preview article.

  • Analysis-U.S., China audit agreement not yet a done deal, lawyers warn

    There was much relief for investors in U.S.-listed Chinese firms after Beijing and Washington struck a long-pending audit deal, but legal experts and China watchers warn the two sides could still clash over how the accord is interpreted and implemented. U.S. regulators have for more than a decade demanded access to audit papers of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, but Beijing has been reluctant to let U.S. regulators inspect its accounting firms, citing national security concerns.. On Friday, however, the countries reached a landmark deal which appeared to give the United States everything it wanted: full access to China audit papers with no redactions for any reason; the right to take testimony from audit company staff in China and Hong Kong; and sole discretion to select which companies the United States inspects.

  • Jobs in focus after hawkish Powell speech: What to know this week

    The latest monthly jobs report is this week’s main attraction as investors barrel into September.

  • ‘Trade With Caution,’ Says Oppenheimer; Here Are 2 Stocks to Consider

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments regarding the central bank's intention to curb inflation even if it causes "some pain" spooked the markets on Friday. And according to Ari Wald, Head of Technical Analysis at Oppenheimer, there are other worrying indicators. “The S&P 500’s rejection from its 200-day average is a bearish warning because September seasonals are especially poor when the index’s trend is down,” Wald explained. With September at the gate, then, Wald’s advice is to heed caution, alth

  • Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil... and babies

    Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has fathered 10 children, said on Monday the world needs to "make more babies" -- and keep digging for oil.

  • Wall Street Fears What Higher Rates Will Do to Corporate America

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks expect a lengthy period of higher interest rates to further pressure Corporate America’s profit engine, threatening equity gains as companies grapple with elevated financing costs and margin-shredding inflation.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchTrademark Fi

  • Affidavit release leads to new fallout in Trump investigation

    There's new fallout in the investigation of former president Donald Trump after the release of an affidavit used to justify the search of his Florida residence. Michael George reports for CBS2.

  • Floods, other water-related disasters could cost global economy $5.6 trillion by 2050 -report

    Worsening droughts, storms and torrential rain in some of the world's largest economies could cause $5.6 trillion in losses to the global economy by 2050, according to a report released on Monday. This year heavy rains have triggered floods that inundated cities in China and South Korea and disrupted water and electricity supply in India, while drought has put farmers' harvests at risk across Europe. But as climate change fuels more intense rainfall, flooding and drought in coming decades, these costs are set to soar, warns the report by engineering and environmental consultancy firm GHD.

  • Tesla stock is set to rip higher, analyst says after visiting Germany Gigafactory

    Tesla stock gets a bullish call from one Wall Street analyst after they spent time with the EV maker's management. Here are the details.

  • Revised: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map

    CoreLogic: These 125 housing markets have a greater than 50% chance of seeing falling home prices over the next 12 months.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information 'there will be riots in the streets'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.

  • Former White House press secretary says Trump's changing of his messaging of his Mar-a-Lago raid shows that he's nervous: 'It's very telling'

    "This isn't like him to change his message so often. He's much better at PR than that," Stephanie Grisham said.

  • ‘No Law’ When It Comes to Trump: Lindsey Graham Predicts ‘Riots in the Streets’ If Ex-President Prosecuted

    Lindsey Graham said that he expects civil unrest if Donald Trump is prosecuted for mishandling the classified documents that were seized during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

  • US intelligence chief says documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago are under damage assessment: report

    Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said there will be "a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search."