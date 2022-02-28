EU plans to grant Ukrainians right to stay for up to 3 years

FILE PHOTO: People sit on the railway after crossing the border between Poland and Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kroscienko
·2 min read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is preparing to grant Ukrainians who flee the war the right to stay and work in the 27-nation bloc for up to three years, senior EU and French officials said.

At least 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the EU so far, and the bloc needs to prepare for millions more, they said. EU members Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary have land borders with Ukraine.

"It is our duty to take in those who flee war," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France 2 TV on Monday, saying EU interior minister had on Sunday tasked the European Commission with preparing draft proposals to grant them protection.

Ministers will meet again on Thursday to agree on the details.

The EU temporary protection directive, drawn up after the 1990s war in the Balkans, but never used so far, provides for the same level of protection, for one to three years, in all EU states, including a residence permit, access to employment, social welfare and medical treatment.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said most ministers had brought their support to the move on Sunday, with just some questioning if now was the time to do it or if it was best to wait a bit.

The issue, she said, concerns all of the EU.

"We already see a lot of Ukrainians leaving the countries of first entry and go to other member states, especially those that have a big Ukrainian population already," she told a news conference on Sunday. "Poland is one of them but also Italy, Portugal, Spain, Germany, the Czech Republic."

"All EU member states are prepared to accept refugees from Ukraine," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

"This is a strong response by Europe to the terrible suffering that Putin inflicts with his criminal war of aggression: Together, we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

Citing U.N. estimates, Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said four million Ukrainians are expected to flee the country as refugees.

With men of conscription age prevented from leaving Ukraine, mostly women and children are arriving at the border in eastern Poland, Slovakia and Hungary and in northern and northeastern Romania.

(Reporting by Brussels bureau; Writing by Ingrid Melander, Editing by William Maclean)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine-Russia news – live: Belarus prepares to host peace talks after Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert

    The next 24 hours ‘crucial period’ for Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky says

  • Ukraine conflict: Russia doubles interest rate after rouble slumps

    The Russian currency plummeted 30% against the US dollar after Western countries imposed new sanctions.

  • Olympic skier receives medal on appeal 9 days after race

    Fanny Smith of Switzerland will now be awarded the bronze medal after she was wrongly demoted to fourth in Beijing, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement.

  • EU says needs to prepare for millions of refugees from Ukraine

    The European Union needs to prepare for millions of Ukrainian refugees arriving in the bloc, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Sunday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear-armed forces to be put on high alert. Thousands of Ukrainian civilians, mainly women and children, have fled into neighbouring countries since Russia's invasion, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two, began last Thursday. At least 300,000 refugees had already arrived in the EU by Sunday and many more were likely to come, Johansson said.

  • Russia’s Blameless OnlyFans Stars Say They’ve Been Banned After Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

    Twitter / @Evenink_cosplayThe London-based adult subscriber service OnlyFans has confirmed to The Daily Beast that it is removing accounts of content creators in both Russia and Belarus.OnlyFans star @kitty, 21, told The Daily Beast she was dismayed that her payouts seemingly evaporated when her profile disappeared overnight. She says she has no income except for what she makes through OnlyFans. “Right now I don’t have any funds to buy food or pay my rent,” she said via a text message exchange.

  • Europe, Canada close their airspace to Russian airplanes

    Europe and Canada said Sunday they would close their airspace to Russian airlines after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the pressure on the United States to do the same. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union would shut down its airspace for planes owned, registered or controlled by Russians, “including the private jets of oligarchs.” Canada’s transport minister, Omar Alghabra, said his nation was closing its airspace to all Russian planes to hold the country accountable for an unprovoked attack on its neighbor.

  • Afghan refugee families are making a new home in SLO County. Here’s how to help

    “Because of their commitment to making Afghanistan a better place, each one of these families is highly targeted by the Taliban,” writes SLO4Home leaders.

  • Foxtel Suspends State-Sponsored Russian Channel RT Over Ukraine Coverage

    Foxtel in Australia has become the latest broadcaster to suspend transmission of the Kremlin-backed RT channel in the region. A spokesperson for Foxtel, co-owned by News Corp Australia and Telstra, announced the decision to make the channel unavailable on Foxtel and Flash, citing concerns about the quality of its reporting on the Ukraine invasion, with […]

  • Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats from Putin

    From Moscow to Siberia, Russian anti-war activists took to the streets again Sunday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the arrests of hundreds of protesters each day by police.

  • Binance to Donate $10M to Ukraine Refugees, Opens Crowdfunding Project

    Binance says the money will be donated to NGOs on the ground to help refugees and children.

  • Boxing organizations say they won't sanction fights in Russia after Ukraine invasion

    "Just as this war has put a stop of boxing in Ukraine, our organizations will not sanction fights in Russia."

  • Palladium, gold climb as West cranks up sanctions on Russia

    Palladium jumped about 6% on Monday as fresh Western sanctions on Russia raised supply concerns for the auto-catalyst, while gold rose more than 1% after President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert. Palladium jumped 5.8% to $2,503.41 by 0605 GMT, after having scaled its highest since July 2021 at $2,711.18 last week, and was set for a third consecutive monthly rise. "There's just real concern here that shipping channels are just going to get disrupted because of this Ukraine situation," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv plan to meet Russian counterparts, hours after President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert. Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to help its ally Moscow, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellite

  • Toyota gears up its first EV with safer, longer-lasting battery

    Toyota Motor Corp, a late-comer to the battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, is weaving in all efforts to make sure its first mass-market model is safer and lasts longer than rivals' products when it goes on sale later this year. BEVs have grown in popularity globally, but some consumers have been put off by EV battery-related fire risks and rapid degradation. General Motors and Hyundai Motor were forced last year to recall EVs, carrying batteries manufactured by LG Energy Solution, after reports of fires.

  • Rishi Sunak targets Russia with fresh banking sanctions

    The measures, co-ordinated with the US and the EU, are designed to cut off Moscow from raising funds.

  • Ukraine general vows to keep battling Russia as call goes out for foreign fighters

    Ukraine's stiff resolve in its fight againt Russia may get a boost from those who want to come and help.

  • Former KGB officer Putin's intelligence failures hold Russia back as Ukraine fights for freedom and democracy

    Russian President Vladimir Putin had a long career as an intelligence officer in the former Soviet Union’s KGB – the former Communist spy agency – and likely took great efforts to plan his invasion of Ukraine before sending thousands of troops into the country earlier this week.

  • Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

    Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor

  • Panasonic to begin mass producing new Tesla battery by end-March 2024

    Panasonic Corp said on Monday it will begin mass production of a new lithium-ion battery for Tesla Inc before the end of March 2024 at a plant in Japan. Unveiled by the Japanese company in October, the 4680 format (46 millimetres wide and 80 millimetres tall) battery is around five times bigger than those currently supplied to Tesla, meaning the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker will be able to lower production costs. The new powerpack is also expected to improve vehicle range, which could help Tesla lure more drivers to EVs.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.