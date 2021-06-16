The EU plans to lift restrictions for all US travelers

Alexandra Ma
Tourists June 2021 Paris
European tourists outside the Louvre in Paris. Francois Mori/AP Photo

  • American travelers could start taking European vacations again soon.

  • EU states agreed Wednesday to allow nonessential travel from the US.

  • Reuters reported that the change could take place in the coming days.

The European Union is planning to drop all bans against American travelers.

EU member states agreed on Wednesday to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions and allow nonessential travel from the US soon, a European source with knowledge of the discussions confirmed to Insider.

The German network Deutsche Welle, France's Agence France-Presse, and Reuters news agency first reported on the plan on Wednesday.

A formal decision on the plan is expected on Friday. Reuters reported that the lifting of restrictions could take place in the coming days.

Travelers from Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Lebanon, Taiwan, Macau, and Hong Kong are also included on the list of countries to have restrictions dropped.

The decision would apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers, the European source said.

Individual EU countries can still choose to demand a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine upon arrival.

Read the original article on Business Insider

