EU pledges decision by March on millions of dollars of seized Russian wealth for Ukraine

A decision on the fate of frozen Russian assets will be made before the next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said in Brussels at a press conference, news agency Interfax-Ukraine reported on Jan. 23.

The next meeting is scheduled for March 18, according to the EU Council's work plan.

Read also: Ukraine may finance budget deficit with proceeds from frozen Russian assets

"As far as the Russian assets are concerned, I think we can say that we have a political agreement to finalize the work based on the proposals that were presented in December," the diplomat said.

“I am almost sure that it will be finalized soon. The discussion will continue at the ambassadorial level, but I see that there will be agreements. I will work to ensure that this decision is made before the next EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.”

Read also: Zelenskyy calls for transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Borrell is also confident that agreements will be reached on 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for a special Ukrainian military support fund.

"I hope that we will reach an agreement on an additional 5 billion euros for the European Peace Fund so that we can create a Ukrainian aid fund," said Borrell.

“We have presented the relevant proposals to clarify to member states how the European Peace Facility will work in this new moment.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated in mid-December 2023 that plans were taking shape to divert Russia's frozen foreign holdings, amounting to roughly $300 billion, to Ukraine.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine