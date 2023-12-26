EU postpones decision on €50 billion for Ukraine not because of Hungary

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is convinced that the EU will, in any case, decide to allocate €50 billion to Ukraine.

Source: Kuleba on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba noted that the decision to hold a special summit on this issue was not made because of Hungary's veto, "but because the other 26 European countries are giving Hungary time to agree on accession".

"They [the EU – ed.] do not want to have a situation where decisions are constantly made without one member," Kuleba said.

He added that Hungary has been given a month to negotiate, but if there is no result, the funds will still be allocated.

The question now is whether all EU countries, including Hungary, or 26 countries, respectively, will approve the allocation of funds, Kuleba said.

Background:

Following the EU leaders' talks on 14-15 December, European Council President Charles Michel said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had not allowed the EU to adopt a budget decision that would have included a €50 billion medium-term assistance programme for Ukraine.

In this regard, the leaders agreed to hold a special summit on this issue on 1 February.

