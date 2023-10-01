EU prepares long-term security commitments for Ukraine

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that the EU is preparing long-term security commitments for Ukraine.

Source: Borrell on Twitter during his visit to Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell remarked that during his visit to the Ukrainian capital he met with Rustem Umerov, new Minister of Defence of Ukraine, where they discussed "uninterrupted military aid of the EU".

Quote: "Ukraine needs more opportunities [and] needs them faster…

We are preparing long-term security commitments for Ukraine."

Background:

On 1 October, Borrell arrived in Kyiv with a visit and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They honoured the memory of the Ukrainian soldiers, who have died in the Russian war against Ukraine, together.

Before that Borrell came to Odesa on an unannounced visit. He visited the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa which was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!