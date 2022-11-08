EU Prepares More Iran Sanctions Over Crackdown on Protests

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is preparing to impose further sanctions against Iran over a deadly crackdown on protests triggered by the death of a young Iranian woman, according to people familiar with the issue.

Envoys to the EU meeting in Brussels are set to back proposals as soon as Wednesday targeting several Iranian individuals and entities, said the people who asked not to be named on confidential talks. The measures would then be discussed by EU foreign ministers early next week.

At least 17 people have been killed in Iran since Friday as security forces cracked down on weekend protests in border provinces home to some of the country’s largest ethnic minorities, rights groups said Monday.

The areas have been major flash points of unrest since nationwide protests in Iran started on Sept. 17 after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who had been detained by police for allegedly flouting the country’s Islamic dress codes.

Tehran has repeatedly described the protests as riots instigated by foreign countries and has dismissed as “hypocrisy” international criticism of the violence of the security forces.

The EU issued sanctions on Oct. 17 targeting 11 Iranians and four entities, including the country’s morality police and its cyber defense command, as well as communications minister Eisa Zarepour, over the government’s crackdown on the protests. The restrictions included travel and asset freezes.

The bloc has also imposed sanctions over the country’s military support to Russia in its war in Ukraine.

