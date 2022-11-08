EU Prepares More Iran Sanctions Over Crackdown on Protests

Natalia Drozdiak
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is preparing to impose further sanctions against Iran over a deadly crackdown on protests triggered by the death of a young Iranian woman, according to people familiar with the issue.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Envoys to the EU meeting in Brussels are set to back proposals as soon as Wednesday targeting several Iranian individuals and entities, said the people who asked not to be named on confidential talks. The measures would then be discussed by EU foreign ministers early next week.

At least 17 people have been killed in Iran since Friday as security forces cracked down on weekend protests in border provinces home to some of the country’s largest ethnic minorities, rights groups said Monday.

The areas have been major flash points of unrest since nationwide protests in Iran started on Sept. 17 after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who had been detained by police for allegedly flouting the country’s Islamic dress codes.

Tehran has repeatedly described the protests as riots instigated by foreign countries and has dismissed as “hypocrisy” international criticism of the violence of the security forces.

The EU issued sanctions on Oct. 17 targeting 11 Iranians and four entities, including the country’s morality police and its cyber defense command, as well as communications minister Eisa Zarepour, over the government’s crackdown on the protests. The restrictions included travel and asset freezes.

The bloc has also imposed sanctions over the country’s military support to Russia in its war in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. looks to companies to fund more of energy transition at COP27

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States wants businesses to pay countries to stop burning coal via carbon markets, in a proposal it will announce at the United Nations climate conference this week, people familiar with the matter said. The initiative, expected to launch on Wednesday at the COP27 Summit in Egypt, proposes that companies buy carbon credits and the proceeds be used to fund renewable energy projects in countries seeking to replace fossil fuels such as coal, the people said. Top U.S. climate diplomat John Kerry has been canvassing companies in sectors including banking, consumer goods, shipping and aviation on the proposal, the people said.

  • UK to Delay Northern Ireland Vote, Hopes for EU Deal First

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK will legislate to extend the deadline for holding an election in Northern Ireland, people familiar with the matter said, to allow time to strike a deal on the region’s Brexit status with the European Union.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a

  • North Korea slams US for raising alleged arms supply to Russia

    Last week, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby accused North Korea of covertly supplying a “significant number” of the ammunitions to Russia.

  • Racism: Bethesda family suffer microaggressions and jokes

    Medwen Edwards lives in north Wales with partner Lamin Touray, who is from The Gambia.

  • Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules

    Police in northeastern China said that seven people have been arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. The violence comes as China reports new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou. While the numbers remain relatively low, China has relentlessly pursued its strict “zero-COVID” policy of quarantines, lockdowns and daily or near-daily compulsory testing.

  • Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design

    Elon Musk's Tesla paved the way nearly two decades ago. Now, the global transition to fully electric vehicles is littered with startups, inspired by a new era in mobility and drawn by the lower cost of building EVs compared with their fossil-fuel-guzzling forbears. What has been missing in the new EV formula, according to a Milan-based startup, AEHRA, is a fresh design concept.

  • Hushpuppi: Notorious Nigerian fraudster jailed for 11 years in US

    The FBI says ex-social media star Hushpuppi is one of the world's most high-profile money launderers.

  • Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin

    GettyAnti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine.Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a civil war, taking up arms, and killing Putin, according to Euractiv.A guerrilla fight may be the only way to take down Putin, said opposition activist Viacheslav Maltsev. “T

  • This Is When Trump’s Staffers Realized He Was Out of Control

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersDaily Beast columnist David Rothkopf interviewed more than 100 people involved with the Trump White House for his new book, American Resistance: The Inside Story of How The Deep State Saved the Nation, and according to his sources, it took almost no time for Trump’s staffers to realize what kind of boss he was.“All of them said they realized this either during the transition or in the first few weeks of the administration, and th

  • Trump calls Pelosi 'an animal'

    The former president, speaking at an election eve rally, used the word days after the House speaker's husband was attacked with a hammer.

  • Nikki Haley Says Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Black American Pastor, Should Be 'Deported'

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), who served under Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Sunday that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)—a Black American pastor—should be “deported.”

  • Elmer Stewart Rhodes Throws Oath Keepers Under The Bus

    The leader of the far-right group said anyone who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 wasn't following his orders. Prosecutors say he egged them on.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president

    Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."

  • Kari Lake's unintentionally hilarious put-down of Barack Obama

    There is a huge amount of irony in what Kari Lake said about Barack Obama, along with a dash of paradox and the usual heaping helping of arrogance.

  • This Woman Called Her Local Congressman About Her Menstrual Cycle, And It Proves How Ridiculous It Is For Men To Think They Have A Say In Women's Reproductive Rights

    "I think that we need to be pushing back in any way — like, they can't just silence us."View Entire Post ›

  • Tell them it is a trap: Russian media find out how Russian propaganda is preparing for possible retreat from Kherson

    The Kremlin has developed a number of recommendations (manuals) for Russian propagandists, which should prepare the audience for the fact that the Russian Federation may leave Kherson. Source: Russian news website Meduza, which received two so-called documents with recommendations Details: The first manual proposes that the Russian propagandists insist that the Kherson front is very important for the Ukrainian government, and that is why it will send "tens of thousands" of troops to secure victo

  • Donald Trump Taunts Nancy Pelosi And Laughs At Crowd's Derisive Chants

    The former president appeared to mock the House speaker, who is dealing with the aftermath of a hammer attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Ethiopian Rebels Have Little to Show for Two Years of Civil War

    (Bloomberg) -- A party that overshadowed Ethiopian politics for almost three decades is now a spent force after waging a two-year war against the federal government and then signing a peace deal that requires it to disarm. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a Doze

  • When Trump Announces Candidacy, Watchdog Will File Insurrection Disqualification Challenge

    The 14th Amendment bars reelection of officials who have given aid and comfort to enemies of the government after taking an oath to defend it.

  • Nikki Haley says Warnock should be deported at Walker rally

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) on Sunday said that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) should be deported as she rallied for Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, Herschel Walker. “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the Hiram, Ga., rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America.…