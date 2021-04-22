EU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls: Politico

FILE PHOTO: Vial labelled "AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed EU flag is seen in this illustration picture
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The European Commission is preparing to launch legal proceedings against vaccine maker AstraZeneca, Politico reported https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-preparing-legal-case-against-astrazeneca-over-vaccine-shortfalls late Wednesday, citing five unnamed European Union diplomats.

At a meeting of ambassadors on Wednesday, majority of the EU countries said they would support suing the company over complaints it failed to deliver pledged doses to the bloc, the report added.

The point for the legal proceedings is to make it mandatory for AstraZeneca to provide the doses set out in its EU contract, the report stated, citing one unnamed diplomat.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

