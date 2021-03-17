EU 'should probably help Russia' with Sputnik V vaccine, Commissioner says

Vials of COVID-19 vaccine are pictured in a medical train in Tulun
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Sputnik V is "probably a good vaccine" for COVID-19 and the European Union should probably help Russia with production of the jab, a member of the bloc's executive Commission said on Wednesday.

"Sputnik is of course probably a good vaccine because the Russians are pretty good scientists and ... I would not have any reason to doubt," Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told a news conference.

"Almost all our facilities are used today to manufacture the vaccines that have been agreed, but one way or the other I think we should probably help Russia."

(Reporting by John Chalmers; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

