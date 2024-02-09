EU promises support for Ukraine after change of Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief

The European Commission has stated that the European Union's support for Ukraine will remain unchanged after the resignation of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Source: Nabila Massrali, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Friday in Brussels; European Pravda

Details: Massrali called the replacement of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces an internal decision of Ukraine, which is the president's prerogative. She reiterated Brussels' firm support for Kyiv.

"The European Union's support for Ukraine is unwavering. We have pledged to support Ukraine for as long as necessary and provide everything that is needed, regardless of who heads the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Massrali said.

Background:

