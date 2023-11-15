EU proposes to ban exports to Russia of motors for drones in its 12th sanctions package

The European Union has proposed a ban on the export of machine tools and machine parts used by Russia to manufacture weapons for its war against Ukraine as part of its 12th package of sanctions against Russia, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 15, citing an EU document.

The bloc proposes to add chemicals, lithium batteries, thermostats, motors and servomotors for drones to its list of banned goods.

The 12th EU sanctions package will also include a ban on imports of diamonds and measures to enforce price caps on Russian oil.

Member states of the bloc plan to discuss the proposals this week.

Russia still imports some equipment from Europe and uses it to produce ammunition, Bloomberg writes.

According to the draft 12th package of sanctions, a ban on Russian diamonds is envisaged starting Jan. 1, as well as a gradual introduction of an indirect ban on the import of Russian diamonds processed in third countries.

The proposals also include restrictions on imports of liquefied propane, cast iron and spiegeleisen (iron-manganese alloy), copper wire, and aluminum wire, foil, and pipes.

If approved, more than 30 companies will be added to the list of entities with which trade will be restricted, including companies in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Singapore, and several Russian engineering companies.

The EU also proposes to:

prohibit Russians from holding positions in European companies that provide wallets, accounts, and custodial services for crypto assets;

prohibit the granting of licenses for enterprise management software and software for industrial design and manufacturing;

require firms in Europe owned or controlled by Russians or Russian organizations to obtain permission to transfer funds from the EU;

require exporters to include clauses in their contracts prohibiting the re-export of certain goods from Russia.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the 12th package of sanctions would hit trade with Russia to the tune of about $5.3 billion.

On Nov. 7, media reports suggested that despite the sanctions, Russian trading companies still can purchase firearms and ammunition from Europe and the United States.

