EU Proposes to Give Bosnia Candidate Status for Bloc Membership

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has proposed granting candidate status for membership in the bloc to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

This is just one step in a lengthy process toward possible EU membership that often takes a decade or more.

Earlier this year, the EU began membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania, pushing those two nations a step forward in a process held up for years as other Balkan countries advanced their accession bids.

The invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns that Moscow may increase its influence in the Balkans, prompting the EU to step up efforts to move forward the long-stalled enlargement debate.

