EU proposes certain shape of special tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Dmytro Kuleba , Ukraine's Foreign Minister, has said the EU has shared its vision of a possible form of a special tribunal to bring Russia to justice for the crime of aggression in Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, speaking to journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, explained to him the EU vision of a possible form of a special tribunal to prosecute the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"The European Union has been working on this option for a long time. Today, I had the opportunity to discuss the format of this tribunal in detail," Kuleba said during a conversation with journalists in Brussels.

The official did not disclose the details of the proposal.

Kuleba said they agreed to hold additional discussions to evaluate the proposal from legal and political points of view.

"I don't quite know how this discussion will end, but it's definitely a shift from the deadlock that the discussion has been in for some time," he added.

The Ukrainian government has admitted that it would not be able to gain support for the format of the tribunal it proposed based on the UN General Assembly resolution and instead agreed to a slightly modified format of what’s called "hybrid tribunal".

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister believes that the "hybrid tribunal" does not answer the question of how to punish Russia's senior leadership.

