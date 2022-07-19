EU proposes half-billion euros for joint defense procurement

·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's executive arm proposed earmarking 500 million euros for joint defense procurement in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the military aid EU nations have offered to Kyiv.

With the first-ever such pooling of resources, “it will avoid competition among member states for the same products and facilitate cost savings,” the European Commission said in a statement.

EU nations have participated in a massive military aid campaign for Ukraine and want to quickly top up their own supplies again. The European Commission hopes to have the joint-procurement system up and running by the end of the year.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Jury to weigh death penalty as Parkland shooter's penalty phase trial begins

    A jury will soon determine if confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to death. Opening arguments begin Monday in the penalty phase of Cruz's trial. Cruz pleaded guilty in October 2021 to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

  • Russian independent TV Rain relaunches from abroad

    The liberal-leaning Russian independent TV station Dozhd (TV Rain) resumed broadcasting on Monday evening from abroad after being forced to shut its Moscow studio following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dozhd, portrayed in the 2021 film "Tango with Putin", was visited and praised in 2011 by then-President Dmitry Medvedev when it was just a year old, and largely apolitical. But like all Russian independent media, it has been harassed relentlessly since Vladimir Putin returned to the presidency in 2012.

  • Emmett Till's house, Black sites to get preservation funds

    Emmett Till left his mother's house on Chicago's South Side in 1955 to visit relatives in Mississippi, where the Black teenager was abducted and brutally slain for reportedly whistling at a white woman. A cultural preservation organization announced Tuesday that the house will receive a share of $3 million in grants being distributed to 33 sites and organizations nationwide that are important pieces of African American history.

  • China to Post Record Decline in LNG Imports as Economy Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set to post a record drop in liquefied natural gas imports this year, which will return Japan to the top spot as the world’s biggest buyer of the seaborne fuel, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe research firm

  • 4 contenders battle in bitter race to replace Boris Johnson

    The fractious race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister narrowed on Tuesday, with four candidates battling for two spots in a run-off vote by members of the governing Conservative Party. After three rounds of voting by party lawmakers, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak leads the shrinking field and has all but secured his place in the final pair. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch are vying for the second place.

  • Why Russian oligarch Mordashov cut his stake in Europe's largest tour operator

    The German tour operator TUI Group changed its ownership structure in the space of a month. The stake of the Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov and his family has decreased. But this is not the only significant change in the activities of the company, which has suffered reputational risks due to sanctions.

  • Months later, U.S. Senate tries again for computer chip bill to compete with China

    Over a year after passing its first version of a bill boosting semiconductor competition with China, the U.S. Senate was due to begin voting on Tuesday on a slimmed-down version of legislation to provide more than $50 billion in subsidies for the computer chip industry. The Senate's Democratic majority leader, Chuck Schumer, announced that the first procedural vote would take place on Tuesday, calling U.S. semiconductor manufacturing a matter of national security as well as a source of jobs. Senate aides said the goal is to pass the bill early next week.

  • Analysis-Wasted water saps battle against Italy's worst drought in decades

    Fast forward 90 years and, where water was once abundant, now it is growing scarce as one of the worst droughts in living memory fuelled by weeks of scorching temperatures has drastically reduced the flow of local springs. But ageing infrastructure and leaky pipes are exacerbating an already disastrous situation, with much precious water vanishing down the drain before it even reaches the taps. "The management of water infrastructure in Italy has been appalling," Roberto Cingolani, minister for ecological transition, told Reuters.

  • Bulgaria’s president asks third party to form a government

    Although the chances of the Socialist Party’s success are dim, its floor leader, Georgi Svilenski, said his party would invite the three other groups in the former coalition to give it a new try. Svilenski told Radev that he would make every effort to see the mandate fulfilled, because the public needed calm and certainty. The move comes after the two main groups in parliament — the reformist We Continue the Change party and the center right GERB party — failed to end the European Union and NATO member’s latest political crisis amid soaring tensions with Russia.

  • U.S. prosecutors to open criminal case against Trump ex-adviser Bannon

    U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday are due to begin making their case that Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, broke the law by defying a subpoena from the congressional probe of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of the former president. Bannon, 68, is facing two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress after he declined last year to provide testimony or documents to the Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee. Before federal prosecutors begin their opening arguments, the court needs to finish selecting a jury of 12 people and two alternates, having whittled a pool of 60 potential jurors down to 22.

  • Wild Rift's first season a success, but could have been better: Riot's Leo Faria

    Yahoo Esports SEA spoke with Leo Faria, Director of Esports for Wild Rift at Riot Games. He shares his thoughts on the first year of Wild Rift as an esports title.

  • 9 Russian troops hospitalised with injuries at Zaporizhzhia NPP, casualties have been reported Enerhodar Mayor

    Yevhen Kizilov - Monday, 18 July 2022, 21:31 Nine Russian servicemen from the "guard" of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) have been hospitalised with injuries. Some Russian soldiers have been reported dead.

  • Yellen calls for US, allies to fortify supply chains to combat China’s ‘unfair trade practices’

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will call for the United States to leverage its allies to build more resilient supply chains during a speech in South Korea on Tuesday. Her remarks will focus on the need to jointly develop stronger supply chains for key components, like semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries, with like-minded countries to combat…

  • S.Korea willing to back U.S. plan to cap Russian oil price

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Tuesday said it was willing to support U-S. led plans to impose a price cap on Russia oil, agreeing with Washington's initiatives to limit revenue to Moscow while mitigating global inflation. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho also agreed that they could inject liquidity into currency markets if necessary, without elaborating, Korea's finance ministry said in a statement after a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. Yellen, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has been championing a price cap on Russian oil and is seeking to build support for the move from key allies including Seoul, in a bid to avert a price spike that could prompt a recession.

  • China Warns Taiwan Visit by Pelosi Would Have ‘Grave Impact’

    (Bloomberg) -- China vowed to take a “resolute and strong” response to any Taiwan visit by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, setting the stage for a possible showdown over the reported landmark trip. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapPelosi’s plan to lead a delegation to

  • Aerospace electrified by new technology

    Electric and hybrid aircraft are under development which could cut the need for jet fuel.

  • Three-Way Race Emerges for Sri Lanka Leader as Alliances Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s main opposition leader has exited the presidential race and thrown his support behind a candidate backed by a faction of the ruling party controlled by the Rajapaksa clan, a move that may hurt the chances of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates

  • Iran and Russia's Gazprom sign primary deal for energy cooperation

    LONDON (Reuters) -The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Russian gas producer Gazprom signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding worth around $40 billion, Iran's oil ministry's news agency SHANA said. The deal was signed during an online ceremony by the CEOs of both companies on the day Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Tehran for a summit with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts. Gazprom will help NIOC in the development of the Kish and North Pars gas fields and also six oil fields, according to SHANA.

  • China Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- China flatly denied a report that President Xi Jinping had invited top European leaders to meet him in Beijing later this year, and was still awaiting their response, as tensions fray between Beijing and the bloc.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets Wrap“I don’

  • Albania, North Macedonia finally start EU membership talks

    Albania and North Macedonia began membership talks with the European Union on Tuesday, overcoming a series of obstacles thrown up by EU governments despite an original promise to begin negotiations in mid-2018. The start of formal negotiations to allow the two Balkan countries to eventually join the world's largest trading bloc are a breakthrough but have revealed the EU's lack of appetite for further enlargement, particularly in northern Europe. "You have shown strategic patience, in abundance," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the leaders of Albania and North Macedonia in Brussels alongside the Czech prime minister, whose country holds the six-month presidency of the EU.