EU provides aid to Ukraine worth €88 billion over 2 years – Borrell

Since January 2022, the European Union has provided support to Ukraine for approximately more than €88 billion.

Source: EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell at a briefing in Kyiv, reported by European Pravda

Details: "Over the past two years, the EU has provided support to Ukraine, which can be estimated at more than €88 billion, of which €28 billion is military support," he said.

"In addition, the decision of the European Council... to approve a proposal for support worth €50 billion is important," Borrell added.

He expressed confidence that the European Parliament would approve this decision by the end of the month.

Borrell said that what Ukraine needs today is not applause but assistance in the form of weapons, ammunition, and finance.

Background:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that the EU aims to start disbursing the €50 billion Ukraine Facility programme in March, which was agreed last week.

The government also said earlier that Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche of macro-financial support from the EU in the amount of €4.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility programme in March.

