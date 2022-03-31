EU to push China at summit to not help Russia in Ukraine war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Philip Blenkinsop and Yew Lun Tian
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ursula von der Leyen
    German politician, president of the European Commission
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China
  • Charles Michel
    Belgian politician, former Prime Minister of Belgium, President of the European Council
  • Li Keqiang
    Li Keqiang
    Premier of the People's Republic of China

By Philip Blenkinsop and Yew Lun Tian

BRUSSELS/BEIJING (Reuters) - EU and Chinese leaders meet for a first summit in two years on Friday with Brussels keen for assurances from Beijing that it will neither supply Russia with arms nor help Moscow circumvent Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine.

In uncommonly open language, EU officials close to the preparations of the summit said any help given to Russia would damage China's international reputation and jeopardise relations with its biggest trade partners -- Europe and the United States.

The presidents of the European Commission and European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, will hold virtual talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and later President Xi Jinping.

An EU official said China's stance towards Russia would be the "million-dollar question" on Friday. Another pointed out that over a quarter of China's global trade was with the bloc and the United States last year, against just 2.4% with Russia.

"Do we prolong this war or do we work together to end this war? That is the essential question for the summit," the official said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated China's call for peace talks this week, adding the legitimate concerns of all sides should be accommodated.

Wang Yiwei, an expert on Europe at the Beijing's Renmin University, said both China and the EU wanted the war to end.

"I imagine China would want to use this summit to discuss with the EU how to create the conditions acceptable to Putin for him to climb down from his current position," he said.

China itself has concerns that European countries are taking harder-line foreign policy cues from the United States and has called for the EU to "exclude external interference" from its relations with China.

Those relations were already strained.

The EU abruptly switched in 2019 from soft diplomatic language to call China a systemic rival, but sees it as a potential partner in fighting climate change or the pandemic.

Brussels and Beijing concluded an investment agreement at the end of 2020, designed to settle some EU concerns about reciprocal market access.

However, it is now on hold after Brussels' sanctions against Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region prompted Beijing to blacklist EU individuals and entities.

China has since suspended imports from Lithuania after the Baltic nation allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital, angering Beijing which regards the democratically ruled island as its own territory.

(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy appeals to Australia to help fight Russia

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed directly to Australian lawmakers Thursday for more help in its war against Russia, including armored vehicles and tougher sanctions (31 Mar)

  • Apple looks for new memory chip suppliers, including China: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to report that Apple is looking for new memory chip suppliers.

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act for EV battery materials: How it impacts automakers

    President Biden invoked the Cold War power to localize producing key materials for EVs. Here is what it will mean for carmakers and consumers.

  • China to crack down on tax evasion in livestreaming industry

    China's tax regulator said on Wednesday that it will crack down on tax evasion in its booming livestreaming industry, and will start requiring online platforms to report livestreamers' identities, income and profits every six months. The State Taxation Administration said on its website that livestreamers and platforms should compete fairly and fulfil their legal obligations to pay taxes. "Livestreaming has played an important role in recent years in promoting flexible employment," it said.

  • China, Solomons ink draft of controversial security pact

    China and the Solomon Islands have signed a draft version of a security pact that could see Chinese police and other forces take up duties in the Pacific Island nation, drawing concerns from traditional partners New Zealand, Australia and the United States. The Solomon Islands government on Thursday said the draft agreement had been initialed by representatives of the two sides and will now “be cleaned up and await signatures of the two countries' foreign ministers.”

  • WHO lays out plan to emerge from emergency phase of pandemic

    (Reuters) -The World Health Organization on Wednesday released an updated plan for COVID-19, laying out key strategies that, if implemented in 2022, would allow the world to end the emergency phase of the pandemic. "Based on what we know now, the most likely scenario is that the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, but the severity of disease it causes reduces over time as immunity increases due to vaccination and infection," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing. In the WHO's rosier, best-case scenario, future variants would be "significantly less severe", protection from severe disease would be long-lasting, without the need for future boosting or significant changes to current vaccines.

  • Russia bars more top EU officials in response to sanctions

    Russia said on Thursday it had greatly expanded the number of European Union officials, lawmakers, public figures and journalists barred from Russia for allegedly being responsible for sanctions and stoking anti-Russian feelings. "The restrictions apply to the top leadership of the European Union, including a number of European commissioners and heads of EU military structures, as well as the vast majority of members of the European Parliament who promote anti-Russian policies," Russia's foreign ministry said. The EU, the United States and numerous other Western countries have imposed sweeping economic and political sanctions on Russia, some Russian media and prominent or wealthy Russians in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Shanghai expands lockdown as COVID cases surge

    STORY: Authorities began locking down some Western areas of Shanghai two days ahead of schedule on Wednesday (March 30), as they battle a surge in new daily COVID-19 cases.Long lines of people queued up for COVID-19 tests.China’s most populous city had already imposed stringent measures to prevent the virus from spreading, with residents in the east locked down since Monday (March 28) and those in the West previously scheduled to start their four-day lockdown on Friday.Authorities have divided the city roughly along the Huangpu River, splitting the historic centre from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong to allow for staggered testing.However Shanghai, home to 26 million people, reported a record 5,656 asymptomatic cases and 326 symptomatic cases for Tuesday, surging by a third from the previous day and pressuring authorities to move faster.Several residents living in western districts received notice from their housing committees that they would be stopped from leaving their compounds for the next seven days.Locking down a major metropolis like Shanghai full-scale would result in a 4% reduction in the national real gross domestic product, economists at several Chinese universities estimated in mid-March.

  • Before and after images of Mariupol show Russia's path of destruction

    New satellite images show the aftermath from weeks of Russian attacks on homes, apartment buildings and a theater used as a shelter.

  • Labour calls for EU security pact and end to ‘petty diplomatic spats’ after Ukraine war

    Boris Johnson must rebuild relationships with neighbours to ‘make Brexit work,’ says shadow foreign secretary

  • Paul Courteau

    A jury convicted Courteau in 1981 of participating in the&nbsp;armed robbery of a North Providence jewelry showroom. Though one of the owners eventually identified Courteau from a photo lineup — on the third attempt — Courteau&nbsp;had no involvement with the crime.

  • Blinken urges Algeria re-think on Russia, Western Sahara

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is wrapping up a three-nation tour of the Middle East and North Africa with an appeal for Algeria to limit its ties with Russia and look to improve relations with neighboring Morocco

  • Military's Bloody Battle for Raqqa Seen as ‘Cautionary Tale’ as Pentagon Promises to Limit Civilian Deaths

    The U.S. military could have done more to protect civilians trapped in Raqqa, Syria, the Rand Corp. found in a Pentagon-ordered review.

  • How you can help Ukraine

    Here's a list of organizations to which you can donate to help people affected by the war.

  • Bitcoin Years Later: Was the Nakamoto White Paper Right?

    Bitcoin’s first two-digit birthday has crept up on us: a ripe old age for a technology that’s been declared dead many times before.

  • Analysis-U.S. and allies may find tapping stockpiles inadequate to plug Russian oil gap

    Top oil consuming nations may find that one of their main tools to fight high global oil prices – the release of strategic stockpiles - will prove inadequate to soothe markets starved of Russian supply since its invasion of Ukraine. The 31-member International Energy Agency, representing industrialized nations but not Russia, presided over the fourth coordinated oil release in its history on March 1 of over 60 million barrels of crude – its largest yet. The United States is considering yet another massive release - of up to 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over months - to stave off consumer energy inflation, according to sources.

  • U.S. Weighs Easing Limits on Chevron Contacts With Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is debating whether to ease some sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron Corp. speak directly with President Nicolas Maduro’s government, as the U.S. looks for ways to jump-start stalled talks with the political opposition, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat Inflation

  • ‘We figured something out’: How the Bengals shifted their philosophy in free agency

    What led to the Bengals changing their free agency strategy

  • U.N. human-rights chief probing allegations of Russian abductions and forced evacuations in southern Ukraine

    Residents of the besieged port city Mariupol have allegedly been forcibly evacuated to areas controlled by Russian forces or to Russia itself.

  • Reactions to Russia saying gas buyers must pay in roubles

    "It is important for us not to give a signal that we will be blackmailed by Putin." Danish energy firm, Orsted, which has a long-term take-or-pay contract with Gazprom, said it was still waiting to hear from the Russian firm and declined to comment further.