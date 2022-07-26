EU puts forward new draft text to revive Iran nuclear deal

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian meets European Union foreign policy chief Borrell in Tehran
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Josep Borrell
    Spanish politician, EU foreign affairs representative, former MEP

(Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief said on Tuesday he has proposed a new draft text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying there is no room left for further major compromises.

"I have now put on the table a text that addresses, in precise detail, the sanctions lifting as well as the nuclear steps needed to restore the JCPOA," the European Union's Josep Borrell wrote in an essay in the Financial Times. He was referring to the 2015 deal called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"After 15 months of intense, constructive negotiations in Vienna and countless interactions with the JCPOA participants and the U.S., I have concluded that the space for additional significant compromises has been exhausted," he added.

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's lead nuclear negotiator, confirmed Borrell had put forth a new proposal, adding on Twitter, "We, too, have our own ideas, both in substance & form, to conclude the negotiations which would be shared."

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that Washington was reviewing the "draft understanding" Borrell shared with Iran and other parties to the 2015 deal and would respond directly to the EU.

Borrell did not provide details about his proposal, but he suggested - as many Western officials have before - that time was running out to restore the deal under which Iran limited its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

"It is now time for swift political decisions to conclude the Vienna negotiations on the basis of my proposed text and to immediately return to a fully implemented JCPOA," he wrote. "If the deal is rejected, we risk a dangerous nuclear crisis, set against the prospect of increased isolation for Iran and its people."

Under the nuclear pact, Tehran limited its uranium enrichment program, a potential pathway to nuclear weapons, though Iran says it seeks only civilian atomic energy, in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

In 2018, then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal, calling it too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh U.S. sanctions, spurring Tehran to begin breaching the nuclear limits in the pact about a year later.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Dubai and Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn.; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Al Jazeera reporter's family meets Blinken to demand justice in her killing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The family of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday to demand justice for the killing of the Al Jazeera reporter during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a regular news briefing that Blinken was meeting the family at the department and would reiterate the need for accountability.

  • Latvia requests HIMARS weapon to bolster Baltic defense

    The country also aims to purchase coastal defense missile systems and is currently evaluating submitted offers.

  • Saudi prince to sign deal for 'cheaper energy' in Greece

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced upcoming bilateral projects on a visit to Greece Tuesday, including for a power cable between both countries to provide Europe with "cheaper renewable energy".

  • Trump, Pence give dueling speeches in D.C.

    It's a battle for control of the Republican Party as former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence gave dueling speeches in Washington, D.C. Major Garrett has the details.

  • Ryanair voices concern over Boeing delays and MAX 10 certification

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ryanair on Monday said that Boeing had warned it of possible delays to 21 737 MAX aircraft due for delivery before the end of the year and said it was also worried about the certification of the new MAX 10 aircraft. Boeing remains a "major area of concern" for Ryanair, one of the U.S. aerospace giant's leading customers, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told investors on a call following the release of quarterly results. Asked about O'Leary's comments, a spokesperson for Boeing said it valued its partnership with Ryanair and was committed to supporting the Irish airline.

  • Boeing closes Farnborough Airshow with 777X, 737 Max deals

    Luxembourg-based cargo airline Cargolux became the latest to queue up for Boeing’s newest widebody, the 777X freighter.

  • Brutal attack on Chinese man in Auckland supermarket sparks calls for stronger hate crime laws in NZ

    The Asian community in New Zealand are calling on the government to enact stronger hate crime laws following a racially motivated attack on a Chinese father in an Auckland supermarket. The unidentified father was grocery shopping at Pak'nSave Albany on July 24 at around 8:30 a.m. when a man verbally and physically harassed him, reported The New Zealand Herald.

  • Editorial: Chuck Schumer’s marijuana legalization legislation should become law

    Never mind that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is the lead sponsor. Never mind that 68% of Americans support legalizing marijuana, a figure that includes 83% of Democrats and half of Republicans. And never mind that there’s a midterm election coming up in which passage would be an undeniable boost to Democrats’ electoral fortunes. Despite all that, it seems a foregone conclusion in ...

  • Destruction reported near Ukrainian port city following Russian missile strike

    Russia’s military launched a stepped up offensive in eastern Ukraine's disputed Donbas region.

  • Senate advances $52 billion chips bill in 64-32 vote, and House could give its OK by end of week

    As a bipartisan bill that aims to support the U.S. semiconductor industry continues to clear key procedural hurdles, analysts are predicting the measure could end up scoring full approval from Congress in a matter of days.

  • Indian Country Responds to Pope Francis Receiving a Headdress During ‘Pilgrimage of Penance’

    Pope Francis was gifted a traditional headdress by Chief Wilton Littlechild after delivering an apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential schools. Pope Francis wore the headdress briefly and did not speak while wearing it.

  • Retired WR Danny Amendola reminisces about career with epic video on Twitter

    Danny Amendola called it a career on Monday.

  • Trump returns to D.C. for 1st time since leaving office

    Former President Donald Trump is set to deliver the closing address at the “America First Agenda” summit, just hours after former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a separate event in Washington.

  • Who won the Tory leadership debate? Telegraph readers give their verdicts

    The first head-to-head Tory leadership debate between the final two candidates saw Liz Truss compare Rishi Sunak to Gordon Brown on Monday night, as she said her rival’s refusal to cut tax would drive Britain into recession.

  • U.S. should fine airlines over staff-linked flight cancellations - senators

    Two U.S. senators have urged the U.S. Transportation Department to fine airlines that delay or cancel flights because of staffing or operational issues, the latest push by lawmakers to convince regulators to get tough on the aviation industry. Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Alex Padilla asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a letter released on Tuesday to take a harder line with airlines in the face of thousands of flight cancellations this summer. The department should use its authority "to impose fines designed to change airlines’ calculus about harming consumers to pad their own profits," the senators said, noting Buttigieg can order airlines and ticket agents to stop unfair or deceptive practices and may issue fines of up to $37,377 per violation.

  • China space station: What is the Tiangong?

    China plans to put astronauts on the Moon and send probes to Mars and Jupiter. Why the grand plans?

  • Walmart warning sends stock price plunging, renews retail worries

    Walmart becomes the latest big-name retailer to strike a downbeat tone on the health of the U.S. consumer.

  • Swarms of jellyfish invade Israel's beaches

    STORY: Beyond stinging swimmers and costing the country some $10 million a year in lost tourism, the translucent invertebrates have also been clogging desalination plants and industrial fishing nets as their seasonal numbers grow, authorities say."The water gets hotter and hotter and we can see more and more jellyfish," Guy Lavian, a marine ranger with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, told Reuters."They cause real damage here. You can definitely say that global warming contributes to these massive swarms."The jellyfish, which flourish at higher temperatures, compete for food and habitats with other sea life. Overfishing has helped skew that contest in their favor, according to the Israel Society of Ecology and Environmental Sciences (ISEES).So does the Suez Canal, a 150-year-old artificial Egyptian channel that has allowed invasive species to travel from the Red Sea to the Mediterreanean Sea, including 17 kinds of jellyfish, most of them non-venomous, the ISEES said.It added that off-shore leaks of agricultural fertilizers have also served as nourishment for the jellyfish.

  • Why China could win the new global arms race

    China has a long-term plan to rival the world's biggest military powers.

  • Unilever Urges Ben & Jerry’s to Avoid Political Rows

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc has told Ben & Jerry’s it should steer clear of “geopolitics”, as the ice cream brand sues its corporate parent over sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.Most Read from BloombergCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefEU Nations Back 15% Gas-Cut Target as Russia Reduces Flows“