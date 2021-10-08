EU questions Microsoft rivals over Teams integration in Office

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft Teams app is seen on the smartphone placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken
Foo Yun Chee
·2 min read

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are following up on a complaint by Slack Technologies by asking Microsoft's rivals if its Teams app integrated with its Office product gives it greater clout, in a sign that they could open an investigation.

In a questionnaire sent to rivals and seen by Reuters, the European Commission is focusing on the period 2016 to 2021. Microsoft introduced Teams in early 2017 to compete with Slack and others in the fast-growing workplace collaboration market.

Slack, bought by business software maker Salesforce.com in July, took its grievance over Microsoft's Teams software to the Commission last year.

Microsoft, which has been handed 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in EU fines for cases involving so-called tying and other practices in previous decade, declined to comment.

Slack alleged that tying or bundling Teams with Office was illegal and urged the EU competition agency to separate the two.

It said Microsoft pre-installs the workplace chat, it was difficult to un-install and that the U.S. company refused to provide information which would allow rival products to work with Teams and Office.

This has prompted the Commission to ask if bundled products give companies access to data that may increase their market power in both markets and at the same time make it harder for rivals, in particular those with only product, to compete.

It has also asked about barriers to entry or expansion in the workplace apps market, switching costs for customers and the importance of user data protection.

Rivals were asked for a list of customers who have switched to Microsoft Teams or its bundled Office, the percentage of revenue they had lost as a result, as well as the impact of the integrated products on their investments in innovation and the quality and price of their products.

The questionnaire asked if the COVID-19 had boosted demand for workplace apps and how this will evolve post-pandemic.

Other companies which provide workplace apps include Zoom Video Communications, Alphabet's Google, Facebook and Cisco.

($1 = 0.8641 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tata regains control of troubled Air India with $2.4 billion bid

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Sons will resume control of Air India after bidding $2.4 billion, including equity and debt, the government said on Friday, marking the end of years of struggle to privatise the financially troubled airline. A successful sale of the loss-making national flag carrier will be a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it had cost tax payers an average of nearly $3 million a day for the past decade. It would also bode well for planned stake sales in a slew of state-run firms to bolster government coffers and make India a fully market-driven economy.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 8th, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s breakout, Shiba Inu hit a new high on Thursday before tumbling into the deep red. A move through the day’s pivot would be needed to resume the rally…

  • Microsoft buys Seattle-based startup Ally to improve its Viva platform

    Microsoft's year of acquisitions isn't over. The tech giant announced another buy as it continues to grab startups fit for its cloud computing services.

  • Fact check: Apple is not removing Telegram messaging app from iPhones

    Spokespeople for both companies told USA TODAY the claim is false.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 7th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the day. A move back through the day’s pivot and through to $0.2650 levels, however, would bring $0.30 levels into play.

  • Adobe Elements 2022 will use AI for reframing, pet photo fixes and more

    The Adobe Elements update includes Adobe's Sensei AI-based changes that make it easier to fix photos or videos, extend backgrounds, add animations and more.

  • Maritime intelligence platform Greywing raises seed funding from investors like Flexport

    Founded in 2019, Singapore-based Greywing was created to help ship operators and other members of the maritime industry make critical decisions. It includes tools for crew change management, predictive reporting of potential risks like piracy and pandemic-related travel restriction updates. Today Greywing announced the launch of a new solution that will help vessel operators track carbon emissions created by crew changes, along with $2.5 million in seed funding.

  • Biotricity Launches Cardiac Application For Samsung's Watch4 Series

    Biotricity Inc (NASDAQ: BTCY) announced the upcoming release of the Biocare Cardiac application to be used with Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 series. Biocare is a personal cardiac health application for individuals diagnosed with or at risk for cardiovascular disease. The application continuously collects users' daily activities and provides critical information on their heart performance to understand better and manage heart conditions. The new application is designed to help patients between doctor

  • Former RealWear CEO's new company is aimed at software for field techs

    Wearable computer executive and founder of RealWear Andy Lowery is back with a new company, this time as president of a software maker aimed at industrial field technicians.

  • Gretel AI raises $50M for a platform that lets engineers build and use synthetic data sets to ensure the privacy of their actual data

    Increasingly, conversations about big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence are going hand-in-hand with conversations about privacy and data protection. Gretel AI, which lets engineers create anonymized, synthetic data sets based on their actual data sets to use in their analytics and to train machine learning models has closed $50 million in funding, a Series B that it will be using to get the company to the next stage of development. Anthos Capital is leading the round with Section 32 also participating alongside Greylock and Moonshots Capital.

  • Twitter invests in avatar startup Facemoji

    Avatar startups have come and gone over the past few years, but the future that many of the entrepreneurs behind them originally imagined has proven more or less accurate. Apple is increasingly interested in avatar representations through Memoji, Mark Zuckerberg wants Facebook to be a metaverse company and platforms like Roblox, where users enter a virtual world and buy accessories for their character, have never been more popular. Facemoji is building a plug-and-play tech platform to help game and app developers put avatar systems into their apps with the startup's SDK.

  • Which apps did the world turn to when Facebook went offline?

    The Oct. 4 Facebook outage offered a unique glimpse at what an internet without Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp would look like.

  • Paddleboard sharing app PADL coming to Palm Harbor

    Paddleboard sharing app PADL coming to Palm Harbor

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – October 7th, 2021

    It was a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, with Stellar’s Lumen making a move. A move back through this morning’s highs would be needed to support a breakout.

  • Lola.com is being acquired by Capital One

    Founded by Paul English, the serial entrepreneur best-known as co-founder of travel tech firm Kayak, Lola.com was a Boston tech highlight just two years ago, with tens of millions in funding. But the global pandemic created a major interruption in Lola.com's journey.

  • Microsoft to allow more repair shops to fix devices

    The company has given into critics who accused tech giants of monopolizing repairs on their devices

  • Legal action over alleged Uber facial verification bias

    Two unions allege the system used to check drivers' identity works less well for darker skin tones.

  • Cord gets $17.5M to get more devs plugged into its API for real-time collaboration

    Cord, a startup that offers a single API to add Slack-like collaboration features to any app, has bagged $17.5 million in Series A funding. The round -- which is pegged to fund product development, including by hiring engineers, designers and product managers -- was led by European VC Index. Other investors participating include NFX and Stride, along with angel investors Elad Gil, Jeff Morris Jr., Charlie Songhurst, Guy Podjarny and Matt Robinson.

  • Recap: No. 15 Oregon State men's soccer remains undefeated in Pac-12 play behind Sofiane Djeffal's game-winning header against California

    Pac-12 Networks' Kevin Danna recaps No. 15 Oregon State men's soccer 1-0 victory against California on Thursday, Oct. 7 in Berkeley. Junior midfielder Sofiane Djeffal rises and converts with a header in the 87th minute off Joran Gerbet's corner kick to secure a road victory for the Beavers. Oregon State improves to 7-1-1 overall and 3-0 in conference, while Cal falls to 2-7-1 overall and 0-4 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men's soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • A record number of Apple users downloaded TikTok last quarter

    Massively popular TikTok has become even more popular. The Bytedance-owned app reached a new high of 69.2 million downloads globally on the Apple app store in the quarter ending September 2021, up a whopping 38% from a year ago, data from analytics firm Sensor Tower show. Across both the App Store and Google Play (for Android users), TikTok has been the most downloaded app worldwide for five consecutive quarters now.