EU has reached consensus on Ukraine's membership, only issue is time – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that there is a consensus within the European Union on Ukraine's future membership.

Source: Kuleba at the final press conference, as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent

Details: Kuleba said there was a "consensus at the ministers’ negotiating table; the only issue is time".

"Everyone is determined to move forward at maximum speed, taking into account all the reforms that Ukraine has been and is implementing and will continue to implement," the foreign minister said.

"Our key message was that we will fulfil all seven key recommendations of the European Commission to open membership negotiations. We expect them to be assessed fairly, transparently, and without additional conditions. And the atmosphere shows that we have a consensus on this issue," Kuleba added.

Background:

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said that there is a general consensus in the EU on the opening of accession talks between Ukraine and the EU, but that the final decision will be preceded by work with the EU member states.

In a conversation with the new EU Ambassador Katarína Mathernová, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that work on the seven European Commission criteria for Ukraine’s EU accession would be completed within a month.

