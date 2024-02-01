EU reaches deal to provide Ukraine with €50 billion in aid
All 27 European Union countries - including Hungary - have agreed €50 billion ($54 billion) in aid for Ukraine at a summit in Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel posted on X.
"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine," Michel said.
The EU is "taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine," Michel added.
The deal was reached speedily at a specially convened EU leaders summit after Hungary blocked the financial aid package in December.
According to the agreement, seen by dpa, EU leaders "will hold a debate each year" on the implementation of the funds for Ukraine, which cover the next four years.
The agreement details that "if needed, in two years the European Council will invite the Commission to make a proposal for review" of the funding.