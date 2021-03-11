EU ready to adopt extension to end of June of vaccine export control: source

·1 min read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has decided to extend its export authorisation scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, one EU official said on Thursday, in a move that could cause unease in countries who rely on shots made in the EU.

The move, which could be announced as early as Thursday, comes after the EU blocked a shipment of vaccines to Australia last week, in its first formal use of the mechanism, which was set up at the end of January as a reaction to vaccine makers' announcements of delays in the deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to the EU.

It is due to expire at the end of March, but the European Commission has obtained the green light from EU governments to extend it through June, the EU official directly involved in the process said, confirming a Reuters report from last week.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)

