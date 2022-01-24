EU ready for 'never-seen-before' Russia sanctions

East-West tensions have risen since Russia massed troops near Ukraine's border, with Western countries fearing Moscow is preparing an invasion. Russia denies such plans.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told reporters: "There's no doubt we are ready to react with comprehensive, never-seen-before sanctions if Russia were to invade Ukraine again."

He declined to say what sectors would be targeted.

"Russia should know, (President Vladimir) Putin should know that the price of using provocations and military forces to change borders in Europe will be very, very high... We are ready to undertake the most severe sanctions, also more severe than in 2014," he said.

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis added that the sanctions would need to be "unbearable... If they are bearable, then it's not a deterrent".