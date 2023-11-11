EU should be ready to support Ukraine, US aid may decrease – EU diplomacy chief

US aid to Ukraine is likely to shrink; therefore, EU countries should be politically prepared to maintain their support for Ukraine in the face of this.

Source: Josep Borrell, EU Diplomacy Chief, during the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Malaga on Saturday, 11 November

Quote: "We have many problems that will be a test for the EU. First of all, Ukraine, where the prospect of victory over Russia is not immediate.

And we, the Europeans who have the necessary means to do so, must be prepared, politically speaking, to continue to help Ukraine, given that US support is likely to decline," Borrell said.

Details: After weeks of debate, the US Congress has not yet approved billions of dollars in support for Ukraine. The delays in funding have forced the US to start limiting the flow of military aid to Kyiv, as the Pentagon has only US$1 billion left to replenish its arms stockpile.

Sabrina Singh, Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson, said the department was forced to ration its support for Ukraine.

John Kirby, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator, noted that the United States had used almost all the funds approved by Congress to aid Ukraine.

