EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Friday its and Daiichi Sankyo's cancer drug Enhertu was recommended by the European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee as a monotherapy to treat patients with a type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The recommendation is based on the mid-stage data that showed Enhertu reduced the tumour by 49% and the median duration of response by 16.8 months in patients previously treated for lung cancer.

The drug is already approved in the European Union as a treatment for patients with an advanced form of breast cancer.

Recommendations made by the human medicines committee will have to be formally approved by the European Commission.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar nad Shweta Agarwal)