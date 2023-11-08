EU recommends negotiations on Ukraine’s membership of European Union begin

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference in Brussels, November 8, 2023

The European Union delivered a historic verdict on Nov. 8, offering Ukraine to take a significant step closer to EU membership.

The European Commission proposed the initiation of official negotiations for Ukraine to join the European Union, putting the decision in the hands of the leaders of the 27 EU member states.

This pivotal assessment, unveiled in the European Commission’s annual report, evaluates the progress of countries aspiring to become EU members. The report delves into their economic, legal, and other criteria compliance, affirming Ukraine’s readiness for accession negotiations.

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, announced this historic decision during a special press conference in Kyiv.

The seven criteria, initially presented to Kyiv by Brussels in June 2022, formed the cornerstone of this historic decision. These criteria encompassed:

· Constitutional Court Judges Selection: Ensuring the selection process adheres to integrity, professional competence, and recommendations from the Venice Commission.

· Judicial Qualifications: Ensuring the suitability of candidates for the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine.

· Anti-Corruption Vigilance: Strengthening anti-corruption efforts, particularly at the highest levels. This involves the appointment of new leaders for the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

· Anti-Money Laundering Compliance: Ensuring Ukrainian anti-money laundering legislation aligns with FATF standards, along with the strategic overhaul of the entire law enforcement sector.

· Anti-Oligarch Law: Implementing legislation to curtail oligarchs’ excessive influence on Ukraine’s economy, politics, and society.

· Media Legislation: Enacting laws to counter the influence of vested interests in media.

· National Minority Reforms: Finalizing reforms concerning national minorities in line with the recommendations of the Venice Commission.

By establishing these criteria, the European Commission retained the authority to revoke Ukraine’s candidate status if these stipulations were left unfulfilled. The current recognition of Ukraine’s progress in meeting these prerequisites marks a significant milestone, paving the way for the official commencement of accession negotiations with the EU.

However, negotiations for EU membership will only proceed after receiving unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states, signifying that the candidate country has successfully completed all preliminary tasks and is now ready to embark on negotiations.

Notably, Hungary has raised the specter of vetoing the commencement of negotiations between Ukraine and the EU regarding accession.

The European Commission’s report also recommends granting candidate status to Georgia and Moldova, subject to specific conditions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored the significance of the European Commission’s report, stating, “We await the historic conclusion of the European Union — the report on Ukraine’s compliance with the recommendations of the European Commission.”

“And we are already preparing for our next steps after this report. Our legislative work, strengthening state institutions. Ukraine has come a long way in approaching the European Union, and our country is fully aware that gaining EU membership is not only a political decision of all countries already in the community who wish to see a new state in the EU, but it is also the work of the state itself,” said Zelenskyy.

And despite the turbulent events in Georgia, where protests erupted due to a parliamentary bill on foreign agents, and controversial statements were made regarding Ukraine, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said he remains optimistic.

He urged a pragmatic approach to challenges, asserting that there is a shared consensus within the EU to arrive at a decision during the December 2023 meeting of the European Council, which brings together the leaders of all 27 EU nations.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine