EU advises against second AstraZeneca shot for people with blood clots

A box and a vial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are seen in Vienna
Pushkala Aripaka
·2 min read

By Pushkala Aripaka

(Reuters) -The second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford must not be given to anyone who has had blood clots with low blood platelets after receiving the first, Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday.

The advice for healthcare professionals was provided by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as part of an ongoing review into rare, but severe blood clots possibly linked to inoculation after the shot and also to Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine.

The EMA has been looking into such clots in the abdomen and brain since March and has recommended that both vaccine labels carry a warning on the clotting issues while maintaining that the overall benefits outweighed any risks.

Both the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccine use different versions of a cold virus to deliver instructions for making coronavirus proteins into cells to produce an immune response.

"While blood clots with low blood platelets following vaccination are very rare, EMA continues to advise people to be aware of symptoms ... so they can receive prompt specialised medical treatment if needed," the EMA said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/vaxzevria-further-advice-blood-clots-low-blood-platelets on Friday.

The watchdog said people should be on guard for any signs of any blood clots or low platelets within three weeks of receiving the first shot of AstraZeneca's vaccine, Vaxzevria, and that the latest recommendations will be added to the vaccine's product information.

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford had no immediate comment.

The new guidance adds to the problems that have dogged the AstraZeneca vaccine, including supply cuts, production snags and legal action from the European Union for under-delivering on promised doses.

At the same time, evidence is mounting that it is effective. On Thursday, a British study suggested that two doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine may be around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic COVID-19.

A media report this week also said a study found that a third booster dose of the vaccine could increase antibodies in people.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. And Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan approves more COVID-19 vaccines, expands state of emergency

    Japan expanded a state of emergency to cover the southern island of Okinawa on Friday, as authorities approved two more coronavirus vaccines to speed a lagging inoculation campaign. The newly approved vaccines, from Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca PLC, will join the one co-developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in a vaccination drive that began in mid-February. Earlier, media said the government would hold off on the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine because of concerns over blood clots and bleeding in some.

  • Two AstraZeneca shots could be 85-90% effective, UK data suggests

    LONDON (Reuters) -Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, while cautioning that it did not yet have enough data to be conclusive. Britain has suffered one of the worst death tolls globally from the pandemic, but has also had one of the fastest vaccine rollouts, generating a lot of data about the use of the shots in real-world settings. It was the first country to roll out AstraZeneca's vaccine, which faced questions over the construction of its clinical trials, the efficacy of the vaccine and the optimal gap between doses of its shot.

  • Nobel Prize-winning economist gives damning warning on Bitcoin: ‘It is a cult that can survive indefinitely’

    Bitcoin always seems to have a new crop of believers who prop its value up, says Paul Krugman

  • EU regulator backs extending approval for remdesivir for another year

    The regulator said its human medicines committee (CHMP) found that benefits of the drug outweighed risks, although the company was required to submit more data by the end of the year for the next scheduled renewal. Remdesivir, sold under the brand name Veklury, was conditionally authorized in July last year for treating COVID-19 in adults and adolescents over 12 years with pneumonia requiring oxygen support. In December, the regulator recommended changing some terms of the conditional approval after doubts over remdesivir's effectiveness were raised following a World Health Organization (WHO) panel's findings that there was no evidence the drug improved survival or reduced the need for ventilation.

  • Lumber Futures Jolt Higher as U.S. Demand Holds Strong

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. lumber futures jumped for the second straight day Thursday, as signs of demand held strong for the key building material that has raised the cost of new homes.The contract for July delivery on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange surged to the maximum amount allowed for the day, up $63 to $1,390 per 1,000 board feet, just $343.50 below the record-high reached on May 10. At some point in each of the previous three sessions, July futures fell by the maximum amount allowed, showing how volatile the market has been.“Futures are starting to get twitchy. The next two days will tell us who’s in charge,” RCM Alternatives analyst Brian Leonard said in a note, referring to the mills that sell lumber and buyers who are trying to secure the best price.This month’s record high was seen as unsustainable by many, but the market appears to be looking for the best level that reflects demand as mills ramp up production, and some building projects are placed on hold due to difficulty getting materials and soaring prices.Though U.S. housing starts data fell in April, building remains strong while the ramp-up in lumber supplies has not yet reached the level to fulfill near-term demand, Joy Robles, who trades lumber on the cash market for Sherwood Lumber, said in a note.“Hope you don’t get motion sickness because this will be one continued wild ride,” she said.Higher wood prices will hold at least for the near-term, Fastmarkets RISI, a price reporting and analytics firm that specializes in forest products, said in a report released Thursday.“Mill labor shortages were already an issue prior to the pandemic and will continue to hamper the ramp-up of production,” Fastmarkets said.Even though the do-it-yourself renovations activity that has added fuel to the market since mid-2020 is waning, the shift to contractor-intensive home improvements, combined with elevated new home construction, will keep lumber demand strong, according to Fastmarkets.Strong prices come on the heels of a 5% demand increase in the U.S. and Canada for softwood lumber and panels in 2020, to the highest levels since 2007. At the same time, North American softwood lumber production grew just 1% while demand exceeded production for the second straight year, Fastmarkets said.“Demand is up across the board in almost every wood product end-use market and will continue to march higher through 2021,” the report said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Parental problems, trauma triggers and a suicidal wife: Prince Harry’s long list for the therapist

    The Duke of Sussex has revealed that the only reason his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, did not kill herself was because she thought it would be too “unfair” for him to lose another woman in his life. Prince Harry opened up about the struggles both he and the Duchess faced as working royals, his mother’s death and the therapy he is undergoing to deal with the trauma, during the first three episodes of his new Apple TV series about mental health. He revealed he had been having therapy for four years after an argument with the Duchess of Sussex made him realise that if he wanted to save his relationship, he had to “deal with his past”. The Duke even allowed cameras to film a session with his UK-based therapist as he was asked to target the traumatic memory of flying back into London, which he admitted was a “trigger” because of what had happened to his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. He described the experience of having to share the grief of his mother’s death with the world, recounting how he had been forced to watch the huge crowds sobbing while he withheld his emotions and did what was “expected of him”. The five-part documentary series, called The Me You Can’t See, co-presented with Oprah Winfrey, was released on Friday and features interviews with celebrities including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close that “help lift the veil” on mental health and emotional wellbeing. Neglect by the Royal family The Duke accused the Royal family of “total neglect” when it came to asking for help for himself and the Duchess. Expanding on revelations made during the couple’s televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, he said that he had become aware that as a member of the Royal family and the “institution” he had been “living in a bubble”. “I was sort of almost trapped in a thought process, in a mindset,” he said. The Duke revealed that family members had told him “just play the game and your life will be easier” but that he felt as if he was outside the system whilst also stuck within it. “I've got a hell of a lot of my mum in me,” he said. “The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth.”

  • 'Early signs’ of possible increase in COVID cases, new official figures reveal

    Yorkshire and The Humber, the North East and the South East all saw early signs of an increase, the ONS said.

  • AP-NORC poll: Police violence remains high concern in U.S.

    A year after George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a white police officer sparked global protests and a racial reckoning, a majority of Americans say racism and police violence are serious problems facing the nation. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows Americans are more likely than they were before Floyd’s death to say that police violence is a serious problem and about half think police who cause harm on the job are treated too leniently by the justice system. The poll also found that about 6 in 10 Americans say racism in the United States is a very or extremely serious problem; it's similar to the percentage that said the same thing one year ago.

  • NASA has led 7 asteroid-impact simulations. Only once did experts figure out how to stop the space rock from hitting Earth.

    Since 2013, NASA has been leading exercises in which experts confront a fictitious Earth-bound asteroid. The outcomes are grim.

  • Minari 's Alan Kim Gets Adorably Star Struck Meeting Emma Stone at Cruella Premiere

    Alan Kim loves Emma Stone as much as we do! The Minari breakout shared a photo of the moment he met The Favourite actress this week. See the pic for yourself below.

  • Canada backs down from crop chemical ban, adds restrictions

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Canada's pesticide regulator said on Wednesday that farmers could keep using the chemical imidacloprid to control crop-destroying insects under stricter conditions, softening an earlier proposal to ban it. The chemical, made by Germany's Bayer AG, is part of the neonicotinoid class of pesticides that farmers have sprayed on crops since the 1990s. Farmers use imidacloprid to protect fruits and vegetables from aphids and beetles.

  • Top diplomats meet as U.S., Russia test waters ahead of Biden-Putin summit

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov treaded carefully in the first face-to-face meeting of U.S. and Russian officials under the Biden administration.

  • Deadly fungi are becoming drug-resistant, and it's the next big public health threat, experts say

    Before COVID-19 was even a part of our vocabulary, the CDC had long been monitoring a different, increasingly urgent threat.

  • School Will Never Go Back to Normal: Here’s What’s Changed For Students Forever

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. There’s no going back. That is the consensus emerging from education leaders across the country as the nation enters a second year of schooling in a pandemic. A public school district in Arizona is looking to […]

  • Steelers first-round RB Najee Harris says he'll play wide receiver, too

    Harris is a running back by trade, but his receiving duties might be expanded even more than they were at Alabama.

  • They Haven't Gone for a Shot. So Shots Are Coming to Them.

    From the East Coast to the West, health officials are taking the COVID-19 vaccines on the road. Across the country, nurses, technicians, emergency medical workers and community partners are rolling up to the doorsteps, streets and churches of people who are homeless, who live in areas without reliable transportation or who have no internet access. Their goal: to reach the unvaccinated stragglers in overlooked neighborhoods, plugging a vulnerable gap in the nationwide effort to outmaneuver death. Some people are encumbered by jobs or the responsibility of child care. Others struggle with dire poverty. Many are adrift, out of reach or uninformed. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Sussex County’s ‘Magic Bus’ The mobile units are far from the privileged and fanciful scenes taking place in other parts of the United States and around the world. In Israel, a bar offered patrons “shots for shots.” People in Ohio who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine can enter a $1 million lottery. There is the novelty of getting vaccinated in a world-famous museum, on a beach or at a ski resort. Then there are the people of Sussex County, Delaware. Many live in poverty, more vulnerable to the deadly path of the coronavirus. A trip to the doctor or a vaccination appointment can mean enduring the time-gobbling navigation of irregular bus routes, or losing a day’s wages. The Rev. Sonja Ayers of Mount Zion AME Church in Ellendale is among the community leaders who has joined the campaign to turn obstacles into opportunities. She said organizers had posted flyers, published bulletins and relied on word-of-mouth to reach people who have little access to computers or cellphones in an area struggling with a high infection rate. “We are trying to make it convenient for them so that they can get vaccinated,” she said. “The most important thing is that we save ourselves and others.” In a pandemic, inconvenience can dictate the difference between life and death. So in April, teams from Beebe Healthcare and local partners wrangled a bus that had been used as a mobile library and repurposed it with workstations. A nurse fills syringes. A scribe registers patients. Pop-up tents offer shelter for observation after the injection. Only the books on the bus have been left undisturbed, arrayed on their perches as the silent overseers of the lifesaving work suddenly underway amid the shelves. “We have some incredible pockets of poverty in Sussex County,” said Kim Blanch, a nurse taking part in the effort. “We have broadband deserts. And COVID has just really highlighted so many of the disparities that have been present.” When it comes to vaccinations, she said, “literally meeting people where they are is so important.” It is a team effort, all eyes on the road. There are county officials, librarians and medical workers who monitor patients after a shot. The care, however, does not end when needles are withdrawn from arms. The bus is one big opportunity on wheels. On the sidelines, medics offer instruction in CPR and how to stop bleeding — another resource that the community might not have had access to before but may someday mean the difference between life and death. “We live for this,” said Glenn Marshall, special operations manager for the Sussex County Emergency Medical Services. “It has been proven that hands-on interaction is what truly saves lives.” There are a few bumps in the road to broader vaccination. Language barriers, fear of the jab and distrust in the government and skepticism about the virus can be obstacles. But the numbers are adding up. The first event, on April 13, was held at ACE Peer Resource Center for homeless people. Then the bus rolled into town parks, community centers, low-income housing complexes and other public locations, Blanch, the nurse, said. “We are just creating that ease of access,” she said. “We call it the Magic Bus.” About 50 people can be vaccinated in several hours. Spanish and Haitian Creole translators are on hand. Children who were already familiar with the bus as a touring library brought parents, sometimes translating for them, said Rachel Lynch, a librarian. The workers, many of them volunteers, dispel misinformation, listen and sometimes talk about other subjects. Trust solidifies when the bus comes back with second doses. That return is important to Luis Torres. On June 3, he gets his follow-up. Torres, 64, said that his first dose, on May 13, was possible only because the bus was stationed that morning at Bethel AME Church in Milton, a five-minute walk from where he lives. It is also important to Thomas Harmon, 73, who had long ago requested a vaccine at a pharmacy. The call never came. So when the project coordinator from the church told Harmon about the bus, he rode his bicycle there from his senior living residence. “There is too much sickness going on,” Harmon said. “And I see people pass away.” In Washington State, Shots Outside the Shelter The Bread of Life Mission first opened its doors to people in need of shelter and food in 1939, as the Great Depression was coming to an end in the United States. This year, the mission, which is just south of downtown Seattle, has taken on a new hardship, and relief is now coming in the form of a vaccine. Fewer than half of all Washington state residents have been fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by The New York Times. On May 17, a clinic on wheels set out to find the rest. It took the fight against COVID-19 to Pioneer Square, an area with several missions and a large population of homeless people. The team from Harborview Medical Center parked in front of the Bread of Life Mission and erected white tents — one for administering the vaccines, another with folding chairs so recipients could rest after their shots. And the people came. There were men without a home, like Thomas Dunlap, 52, who, by chance, noticed the mobile clinic and accepted the inoculation with relief. As did another homeless man, Michael Clinger, 57, who said he was “sick of wearing a mask.” The team was mostly administering second doses of the Moderna vaccine, but they did not turn away anyone who asked for a first. “It kind of looks like you got to get it if you want to do anything,” said Enrico DePaul, 54, who is unemployed and originally from Philadelphia. “I waited as long as I could.” Nikki Somers, 53, an office manager for the Alliance for Pioneer Square, was a witness to the risk. “I had two friends that got COVID,” she said. “I definitely know it was real.” Like other mobile vaccine sites across the country, the program is aimed at filling in what life’s hardships often deny in terms of opportunity, funds and access. “It was quite amazing,” said Christl Gay Marcontell, 51, a Pilates instructor whose studio is across the street. “It was hard to find an appointment. I had been searching for two weeks, and I came out, and they were here.” The Minnesota Family Farm About a dozen miles from St. Cloud, Minnesota, a city of about 70,000 people, lies a fruit and vegetable farm owned and run by John and Julie Svihel. About 100 workers coax eggplants, berries, melons, sweet corn and other produce from sandy loam fields that stretch across 800 acres in the state’s central region. The farm is one of several areas in Minnesota where lack of access to technology and transportation has defined the potential for life, death or debilitating illness. Last year, when the pandemic started to gather force, its workers, who come from Mexico, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, South Africa, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine and Slovenia, adjusted their lives as so many others did across the country, and stayed put. But they live in close quarters on the farm, cooking together, working in shifts. The potential for mass infection lurked. Svihel was sure that they could have found somewhere to get a vaccine nearby: Downtown Foley was about 5 miles away. But the shifts of dozens of workers would have to be juggled, transportation organized and language barriers surmounted. So the Svihels pursued a state initiative that would bring vaccinations to the farm, scheduling them during a pause in planting after a streak of freezing nights. On the afternoon of May 12, in a paved lot, they made way for the traveling clinic. “The bus pulled in and tractors pulled out,” Svihel said. Over the next three hours or so, about 60 workers were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which meant the bus needed to make only a single trip. Some of the South African workers declined. Others were fearful, but went ahead, Svihel said. The Minnesota Department of Health, local partners and clinical support from Blue Cross Blue Shield started to address gaps early this year by transforming six city buses into clinics. Seats were removed and vaccination stations were installed. Personal protective equipment, canopies, tents and snacks were stowed aboard. Teams of up to eight people ride along. Since April 12, the buses have rolled out to homeless-services providers, farms, rural communities and multifamily housing units, said Emily Smoak, a department planner. Ten to 180 people can be vaccinated in one event, depending on its size, she said. Smoak said the mobile clinic teams aimed to build trust and curb the impact of the virus on communities, not just drive through them and tally up numbers. “We are showing up in communities and telling people: ‘You do matter. We are not just going to leave you out of the greater process.'” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Are We Getting Closer to COVID Herd Immunity? Experts' Timelines Are Evolving Rapidly

    Slowly declining vaccine rates are crucial here.

  • The US has quietly told Israel it can't publicly support its aggression in Gaza for much longer, report says

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is said to have told his Israeli counterpart he expects fighting to wind down, though Israel has vowed to press on.

  • 'Game of Thrones' ending with King Bran made sense, but an infamous line in the series finale completely soured the choice

    The creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss added a piece of dialogue that implied Bran could see into the future and knew he would be crowned king.

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack