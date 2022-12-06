EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.

The recommendation is based on data which shows that primary vaccination with the adapted bivalent vaccines should give rise to a broad immune response in people who have not yet been exposed to or vaccinated against COVID-19, the agency added.

The EMA said it also studied the immune response in unvaccinated people after natural infection with Omicron BA.4/5 strains of the virus.

The safety profile of the adapted vaccines when used as boosters is comparable to that of the original messenger RNA vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Authority (FDA), which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, is yet to recommend the bivalent shots for initial vaccination against the virus.

The use of the so-called bilavent shots by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as rival Moderna, is recommended as a booster in the European Union and in United States.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • 2 hospitalized after being found shot inside car in Buckeye

    The suspected shooter has not been found as of Tuesday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

  • Columbia Police arrest man early Tuesday in fatal Monday shooting

    A shooting late Monday left one man hospitalized as Columbia Police investigate in northern Columbia.

  • Pfizer partners with Clear Creek Bio to develop oral COVID-19 drug

    Charlotte Allerton, Pfizer's chief scientific officer, said COVID-19 has "the potential to remain a global health concern for years to come". Pfizer already has a COVID antiviral pill Paxlovid, which the drugmaker expects to generate about $22 billion in revenue this year.

  • Price hikes for some Medicare therapies unsupported by clinical benefits data - Report

    The three costliest therapies under Medicare health insurance in the United States saw price hikes in 2020 but there was not enough evidence of new clinical benefits, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) said on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics' gout treatment Krystexxa's list price increased by 12%, which led to an additional out-of-pocket expense of $3,210 per patient being spent on average. The ICER, a group that reviews the value of medicines, said drugmakers hiked prices on seven of the 10 costliest prescription drugs in 2021 too, without enough clinical evidence justifying the hike.

  • Weight loss treatment is on the verge of transformation. It's not there yet. Here's why.

    New medicines like Wegovy promise dramatic weight loss, but there's a long way to go to make anti-obesity drugs accessible to those who need them.

  • How do you get strep throat? Everything you should know about the highly contagious illness

    Strep throat, though not often dangerous, can be incredibly painful. Here's what to know about the bacteria behind it, symptoms, treatment, and more.

  • A 'game changer' weight-loss drug helped people lose weight after years of dieting and exercise. They say it highlights how society unfairly blames weight gain on low willpower.

    The weight-loss drug semaglutide, sold as Ozempic and Wegovy, is helping people realize their failure to lose weight from dieting wasn't their fault.

  • Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

    SimpleImages / GettyThe fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus

  • Weight can pile back on if you stop using semaglutide drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, doctor warns

    Semaglutide has shown promise for the treatment of obesity, but it must be taken for life or the weight will pile back on, an expert said.

  • Anavex's (AVXL) Lead Alzheimer's Drug Meets Study Goal

    Top-line data from a phase IIb/III study shows that Anave's (AVXL) lead drug exhibited statistical and clinical improvement in cognition and function in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

  • Britain's health regulator backs COVID vaccine for infants from six months

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's health regulator on Tuesday authorised a COVID-19 vaccine for infants as young as six months, opening the door for vaccinating the country's youngest children once the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) agrees. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorised the vaccine - made by Pfizer and BioNTech - for children aged six months to four years old, after it was deemed safe and effective based on an ongoing clinical trial involving 4,526 participants. Whether the vaccine is eventually deployed in this age group depends on a recommendation from the JCVI, which advises UK health departments on which shots should be used as part of the national vaccination programme.

  • Novartis prostate cancer drug trial meets primary endpoint

    The data will be submitted for regulatory approval next year to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , Novartis said.

  • Verve Slides as FDA Seeks Data Before Allowing Gene-Therapy Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares fell the most in five months, pulling down shares of rival drugmakers, after the biotechnology company said US regulators requested additional information before allowing a test of its gene therapy to begin. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapRussia Blames Ukraine for Blasts at Bases That Damaged WarplanesElon Musk’s Impossible E

  • Pfizer (PFE) Seeks FDA Nod for Bivalent COVID Jab in Infants

    Pfizer (PFE) and partner BioNTech seek label expansion to use their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in young children under five years.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals is testing a drug for performance anxiety. It just got good news.

    This experimental drug is among several candidates the D.C. biotech is pushing through clinical trials.

  • BioVie Highlights Encouraging NE3107 Data In Parkinson's, Alzheimer's Trials

    BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) announced results from two Phase 2 trials assessing NE3107's potential in Parkinson's Disease (PD) and Alzheimer's Disease (AD). Parkinson's patients treated with the combination of NE3107 and levodopa improved their UPDRS Part 3 (motor) score, which is 3+ points superior to those treated with levodopa alone. Patients younger than 70 years old treated with NE3107 and levodopa experienced improvements that are roughly 6 points better than levodopa-treated alone. Patients

  • Why Shares of Provention Bio Went Up 30.3% in November

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) rose 30.3% in November, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The pharmaceutical company closed out October at $6.94 and opened November at $7. The move up can be directly tied to the approval of Provention therapy Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Nov. 17.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Watch Closely Next Year

    Consider, for instance, Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI). Let's consider why Editas Medicine and BioXcel Therapeutics are worth keeping an eye on right now, and whether the potential rewards of investing in these companies outweigh the risks. The company is down by 61% this year, a terrible performance it partly owes to market-wide troubles.

  • U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug

    Emergent is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for a prescription-free sale of its nasal spray, Narcan, which is already cleared for the treatment of opioid overdose in the country. If approved following the agency's priority review by March 29, the spray could become the first naloxone-based drug to be sold over the counter. If approved, Narcan is likely to face competition from generic versions of the drug which will pressure margins for Emergent, Cowen analyst Boris Peaker said in a note.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock?

    Take Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biotech that has delivered market-beating returns over the past decade. The drugmaker is still at it even amid the market downturn and currently sits near its 52-week high. Vertex has certainly been impressive, but are the company's best days already in the rearview mirror?