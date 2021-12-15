EU regulator backs J&J COVID-19 booster dose for adults

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of J&J logo in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Wednesday recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot may be given at least two months after a first dose in people aged 18 years and older, as the bloc battles surging infections.

The Omicron coronavirus variant is swiftly spreading across the globe, with many new cases linked to the mutant and the World Health Organization warning that Omicron poses a "very high" risk but data on its severity is limited.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its recommendation to allow J&J booster doses follows data which showed the additional shot led to a rise in antibodies against the COVID-causing SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The EMA said that a J&J booster dose may also be given after two doses of one of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, in line with its recommendation on mixing vaccines.

Several EU countries are tightening restrictions after at least one patient died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron variant, which was first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong.

The rolling out of booster doses is being stepped up as longevity of protection offered by standard vaccination has been under scrutiny due to Omicron, whose high number of mutations may enable it to escape protection offered by vaccines.

The EU watchdog has already endorsed vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna as a third booster dose at least six months after a standard two-shot course. It is also considering AstraZeneca's booster doses.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Omicron spreading so fast it threatens Britain's hospitals

    The omicron variant is spreading so rapidly it has the potential to overwhelm Britain’s hospitals, highlighting the need to strengthen coronavirus restrictions and speed up the delivery of booster vaccine shots, the country's health minister said Tuesday. Omicron is so transmissible that even if it proves to be less severe than other variants, there is still likely to be a surge in hospital admissions if it goes unchecked, U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers. Lawmakers also voted Tuesday to approve tougher rules on mask-wearing in most indoor public places and mandatory COVID passes for nightclubs to slow the variant until more vaccinations can be delivered.

  • India Loses WTO Dispute Over Sugar-Export Subsidies

    (Bloomberg) -- A World Trade Organization panel ruled that India violated international trade rules when it offered excessive subsidies for the production and export of sugar and sugarcane.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalIndia’s policies were inconsistent with WTO rules tha

  • Opinion | The Problem With the New JFK Document Release

    All the assassination files were supposed to be public in 2017. Donald Trump blocked them; Joe Biden is still holding some out. Why?

  • Man Says Relationship Between His Wife And Daughter Is ‘Chaotic And Overwhelming’

    Jeff says there is almost no communication between his wife, Holly, and their 14-year-old daughter, Ella. “Ella is very cold, and Holly is desperate to have communication,” says Jeff. “When the two of them collide, it’s chaotic and overwhelming.” Ella claims that her mother is judgmental and constantly calls her names. “I don’t want that to be a part of my life,” she says. Holly says, “I don’t like to try to keep having a relationship with someone that obviously has a lot of contempt and hatred for me.” She admits that she spends more time with the women from her Alcoholics Anonymous group than she does with her daughter, “because they like me.” Jeff says he feels like he’s “stuck in the middle” between his daughter and his wife. Can Dr. Phil help this family to resolve their conflict? Watch Wednesday’s episode, “A Desperate Housewife Returns: Can Mom and Daughter Make Amends?” to find out! Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: Dr. Phil Guest Who’s Been Sober For 17 Years Returns With A New Problem To Solve TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Do you have a hopeless mother or daughter conflict?

  • Your next lockdown

    Ingraham: What's happening in Europe is terrifying, and it could come here next - get ready for the war on travel.

  • Letters to the Editor: Newsom's response to Texas is exactly what our democracy doesn't need now

    Readers respond to Gov. Gavin Newsom's call for a California law allowing citizens to sue to stop the sale of assault rifles.

  • Millions of Americans fall into coronavirus vaccine booster gap

    Data: CDC; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosHealth officials are stressing the importance of coronavirus vaccine booster shots as the Omicron variant spreads around the world, but millions of Americans aren't yet eligible for another dose.Why it matters: Two doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines — or one dose of J&J — aren't very protective against Omicron infection, according to preliminary data, although they likely work much better against severe disease. But some experts warn that giving a booster sh

  • EU regulators: J&J vaccine booster OK to give after 2 months

    The European Union drugs regulator said Wednesday that people 18 and older can receive a booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after their initial shot of the one-dose vaccine. The European Medicines Agency also said the J&J vaccine can be used as a booster dose in people who have had two shots of the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. The agency said in a statement that public health bodies in the 27 EU countries may issue official recommendations on the use of booster doses, “taking into account the local epidemiological situation, availability of vaccines, and emerging effectiveness and the limited safety data for the booster dose.” The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to Johnson & Johnson booster doses in October, both for people who initially received the J&J and vaccine and for people who got immunized with other vaccines.

  • Travelers from the US to Hong Kong must now stay at a spartan quarantine camp for a week before completing an additional 2 week quarantine

    Only Hong Kong citizens are allowed to transit into Hong Kong from the US. US citizens wishing to travel to Hong Kong must spend 14 days in a lower-risk country before entering Hong Kong.

  • Is Omicron as infectious as it gets? Scientists lay out their best and worst scenarios for the virus' future.

    The coronavirus could be endemic before the end of the decade. But in a rare scenario, a more lethal variant could spill over from animals to humans.

  • After Deadly Warehouse Collapse in Tornado, Amazon Employees Don't Want Phone Ban to Come Back

    "When, God forbid, there's the next major weather disaster, people need their phones," an Amazon employee tells PEOPLE

  • Worried about COVID booster side effects? Here’s what to expect and why

    No immune system is like the other, so some people may not experience side effects at all, even though their bodies are working just as hard.

  • Pfizer says pill to treat COVID-19 could be authorized by end of year or early 2022: 'It is a game changer'

    Pfizer says pill to treat COVID-19 could be authorized by end of year or early 2022: 'It is a game changer'

  • Man whose wife won a lawsuit to treat his COVID-19 with ivermectin has died

    Keith Smith, who had been on a ventilator, received two doses of the controversial drug before his condition worsened. He died Sunday at age 52.

  • Firms Push to Make Birth-Control Pills Available Without Prescriptions

    A few years ago, after learning she had high blood pressure, Shannon Connell-Robichaud asked her doctor to switch her birth control pill prescription. She had read that the pill she had been prescribed put people around her age with that condition at high risk of a stroke. The doctor agreed, she said — but only after Connell-Robichaud, a 32-year-old paralegal, shared a list of the blood-pressure measurements she had been keeping on her own. After that, she recalled, the doctor said, “Hey, maybe

  • So, are we going to need COVID-19 boosters forever?

    Experts discuss the potential need for more boosters and what the future of COVID-19 boosters might look like.

  • India's Serum plans to launch Novavax shot for children in six months

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The Serum Institute of India (SII) plans to launch the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for children in the country in six months, its CEO said on Tuesday, adding global vaccine supplies were outstripping the absorption capacity of many countries. The Novavax shot, which the world's largest producer of vaccines calls Covovax, has shown good results in trials in children aged three and older, Adar Poonawalla told a virtual conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

  • Pfizer: COVID pill reduces risk by 89% in vulnerable adults

    Pfizer released new data Tuesday morning confirming Paxlovid, its oral antiviral pill for COVID, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in high-risk adults.Driving the news: The company said it shared the Phase 2/3 data with the FDA as part of its ongoing rolling submission for Emergency Use Authorization.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Oral antiviral drugs designed to prevent or treat COVID-19 could

  • Pfizer to Buy Arena Pharmaceuticals in $6.7 Billion Deal. Arena Stock Soars.

    Pfizer agrees to buy U.S. biotech company Arena Pharmaceuticals in a deal valued at about $6.7 billion.

  • Biden admin orders enough Pfizer antiviral pills for 10 million Americans

    President Biden said Tuesday his administration has ordered enough of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pills to treat 10 million Americans, after the company reported the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in high-risk adults.Why it matters: Oral antiviral drugs designed to prevent or treat COVID-19 could be key pandemic-fighting tools — something Biden noted in his announcement hours before the coronavirus death toll surpassed 800,000 in the U.S.Get market news worthy of your t