EU regulator backs Novavax shot as region's fifth COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of Novavax's logo in this illustration
·2 min read

(Reuters) -The European Union's drug regulator on Monday approved use of the COVID-19 vaccine from U.S.-based Novavax in people 18 years and older, paving the way for a fifth coronavirus shot in the region as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads.

Data from two large studies showed the vaccine has an efficacy of around 90%, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding that there was currently limited data on its efficacy against some variants of concern, including Omicron.

"After a thorough evaluation, EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) concluded by consensus that the data on the vaccine were robust and met the EU criteria for efficacy, safety and quality," the regulator said.

COVID-19 infections have broken records in parts of Europe in recent weeks, with governments and researchers scrambling to bolster defences against the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, prompting renewed curbs ahead of the holidays.

The endorsement for the two-dose vaccine, branded Nuvaxovid, comes well ahead of possible authorisation in the United States, where Novavax has had to resolve manufacturing issues and expects to file for approval by the end of the year.

The regulatory process in the EU has taken longer than expected too. The European Medicines Agency started a rolling review of the data in February.

Novavax and the EU reached a preliminary deal in December 2020 for the supply of the vaccine, but due to regulatory and production issues the final contract for up to 200 million doses was only signed in August.

The company said on Monday it would start shipping vaccines to the EU's 27 member states in January.

The shot received its first regulatory greenlight in Indonesia last month and is awaiting approval in Japan, where it would be manufactured and distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru;Editing by Josephine Mason and Susan Fenton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand links 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Zealand authorities on Monday said they had linked a 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine after the person suffered myocarditis, a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, after taking his first dose. The death is New Zealand's second linked to a known but rare side effect from the vaccine after health authorities in August reported a woman had died after taking her doses. "With the current available information, the board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual," a COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said in a statement.

  • Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

    As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain. For more than a year antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been the go-to treatments for early COVID-19, thanks to their ability to head off severe disease and keep patients out of the hospital. A third antibody from British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline appears to be the best positioned to fight omicron.

  • Omicron may sideline two leading drugs used to treat COVID-19

    As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain.

  • Most of the World's Vaccines Likely Won't Prevent Infection From Omicron

    A growing body of preliminary research suggests the COVID vaccines used in most of the world offer almost no defense against becoming infected by the highly contagious omicron variant. All vaccines still seem to provide a significant degree of protection against serious illness from omicron, which is the most crucial goal. But only the Pfizer and Moderna shots, when reinforced by a booster, appear to have initial success at stopping infections, and these vaccines are unavailable in most of the w

  • Moderna says third dose of its COVID vaccine offers higher protection against omicron

    Moderna said Monday that preliminary data showed that a 50 microgram booster dose of its COVID vaccine triggered a 37-fold rise in neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant of coronavirus. Tests also showed that a 100 microgram dose increased those neutralizing antibodies 83-fold against omicron, the company said in a statement. Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said the company would continue to "rapidly advance" an omicron-specific booster candidate. The data is ba

  • This Latina doctor wanted to spark trust in the COVID vaccines. So, she enrolled her babies in a clinical trial.

    Velocity Clinical Research enrolled about 650 kids at four locations across the country to participate in a clinical trial for Moderna's vaccine.

  • Could treatments for rare diseases be found in neighborhood pharmacies? New uses for old drugs offer promise

    For patients with extremely rare diseases, repurposing existing drugs may be their only hope.

  • Moderna says booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears protective vs. Omicron

    (Reuters) -Moderna Inc said on Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be protective against the fast-spreading Omicron variant in laboratory testing and that the current version of the vaccine would continue to be Moderna’s "first line of defense against Omicron." The vaccine maker said the decision to focus on the current vaccine, mRNA-1273, was driven in part by how quickly the recently discovered variant is spreading. The company said it still plans to develop a vaccine to protect against Omicron and hopes to advance into clinical trials early next year.

  • Biogen to cut price of Alzheimer's drug by half

    The drug, Aduhelm, became the first new treatment for the memory-robbing disease in nearly 20 years, after U.S. regulators cleared it in June despite questions over the drug's effectiveness. The $56,000 per year treatment will now cost $28,200 per patient annually, Biogen said. The company has been banking on Aduhelm to buffer a hit to its main revenue drivers facing rising competition, but the drug faces slow uptake as several commercial insurers wait for further direction from Medicare before covering the drug.

  • Will Eli Lilly Be a Top Pharma Stock Again in 2022?

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently held an end-of-year investor meeting that left its long-term shareholders feeling pretty good about the past 5 years. From Jan. 1, 2017, through Dec. 10, 2021, Eli Lilly stock generated a 270% total return. Can Eli Lilly stock continue outperforming its peers in 2022 and beyond?

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run in 2022

    While there's no way to know for sure if a given stock has what it takes to outperform, looking at a company's upcoming catalysts is one trick that can help to stack the deck in your favor. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) makes a drug called Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), a rare autoimmune disorder. Since the drug's first sales in 2019, the company's quarterly revenue has exploded by a shocking 7,090%.

  • U.S. administers 493.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 491,892,649 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 606,975,165 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

  • How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

    Booster jabs provide up to 70 per cent omicron protection, study finds

  • Biogen to lower price of Alzheimer's drug aduhlem by 50% starting Jan. 1 to about $28,200 a year

    Biogen Inc. said Monday it will reduce the price of its Alzheimer's drug aduhelm by 50% starting Jan. 1 in an effort to get it to more patients with early signs of the disease. "For a patient of average weight (74 kg), the yearly cost at the maintenance dose (10 mg/kg) will be $28,200," the company said in a statement. It said the decision comes after feedback from stakeholders with too many people unable to access the treatment because of its high cost. "Biogen is taking this action with the go

  • A year after first COVID-19 vaccine, here's what's next for researchers – and what worries them

    A year after the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the U.S., what do researchers have their sights set on? Perhaps, a future without shots.

  • AstraZeneca - Amgen's Tezspire Biologic Scores FDA Approval For Severe Asthma

    The FDA has approved AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) / Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko) as add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. Tezspire was approved following a Priority Review by the agency and based on the PATHFINDER clinical trial program results. Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar. The application included results from the pivotal NAVIGATOR Phase III trial in which Tezspire demonstrated superi

  • Is Argenx a Good Biotech Stock to Buy for 2022?

    The recent approval of this drugmaker's first product is giving reasons to cheer now, but what about down the road?

  • Hospitalizations up 41 percent nationwide

    Admissions are up 41% across the country and several states are calling in the National Guard to help overwhelmed hospitals. Meanwhile, omicron has now been detected in 46 states.