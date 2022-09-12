EU regulator clears Pfizer-BioNTech's tweaked COVID booster

FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. New booster shots are here and social distancing guidelines are easy but COVID-19 infections aren't going away anytime soon, experts say. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future. (Pfizer via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has recommended the authorization of a tweaked booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine that includes protection against two of the latest versions of omicron, as countries look to bolster their immunization programs ahead of winter.

The EU regulator said Monday that laboratory studies suggest the combination vaccine — which targets both the original COVID-19 virus as well as the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 — should trigger an effective immune response. The vaccine is expected to be as safe as the original version, but the agency will continue to track its rollout globally since the data is limited.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the modified vaccine shot the green light last month.

According to the World Health Organization, the BA.5 version of omicron is responsible for most of the COVID-19 spreading globally; it made up about 87% of all virus sequences shared with the biggest public database.

Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency also cleared two combination vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. which aimed at protecting against the earlier omicron subvariant BA.1.

It’s unclear how well the updated boosters will work since experts are still gathering data. But there’s evidence that they are safe, so waiting for more study on their effectiveness would risk another mutation appearing before people are immunized.

Scientists warn that the coronavirus will linger far into the future, partly because it is getting better and better at getting around immunity from vaccination and past infection.

Globally, coronavirus cases and deaths have been dropping for weeks, but experts expect a surge of hospitalizations and deaths with the coming winter in the northern hemisphere. So far the virus has killed over 6.5 million people worldwide.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Says Biotech Stocks Look a Bit Brighter Right Now; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The biotech sector, like most sections of the market, took a sound beating in the year’s first half. Recently, however, the segment’s performance has improved, and that has helped the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) pull ahead of the NASDAQ (Up 13% over the past 3 months vs. the NASDAQ’s 3%). The Oppenheimer biotech team thinks there’s a simple explanation for this: “We believe that much of the recent outperformance has been driven by SMID caps, of which many have risen admirably in the past fe

  • 3 Stocks Expecting Good News From the FDA

    Good news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can send biotech stocks into the stratosphere. Patrick Bafuma (Mirati Therapeutics): One company that has to be champing at the bit to get FDA approval is Mirati Therapeutics, with its lead drug adagrasib.

  • Does a Revolutionary New ALS Drug Make This Biotech Stock a Buy Now?

    The FDA will most likely approve this company's first drug, but what comes next is more difficult to predict.

  • Merck's Keytruda Combo Trial Fails To Meet Primary Goal In Liver Cancer

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY) presented final analysis results from Phase 3 LEAP-002 of Keytruda plus Lenvima versus Lenvima as a first-line treatment for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC). In the final analysis of the trial, there was a trend toward improvement for one of the study's dual primary endpoints, overall survival (OS); however, the results did not meet statistical significance. Related: Merck's Two Keytruda Combo Cancer Trials Miss Primary Goal.

  • New Cancer Drug Beats Chemotherapy in Study

    New data from the first of a new type of cancer drug suggest its benefits and limitations, while leaving room for other candidates seeking to enter the lucrative market. Amgen lung-cancer pill Lumakras beat out a common chemotherapy in a late-stage study, helping patients to survive without their tumors getting worse, but failed to prove that it reduced overall deaths, the company said. The Food and Drug Administration conditionally approved Lumakras last year based on encouraging early-stage study data but required Amgen to conduct a confirmatory study, which the company reported Sunday.

  • Bad News Beset This Biotech, but I See a Boost Ahead

    TG Therapeutics could see a win with its multiple sclerosis therapy -- and I've got a lesson for traders staying nimble.

  • Bristol Myers Stock Jumps as U.S. Approves Psoriasis Drug. What It Means for the Sector.

    Late Friday, Bristol Myers Squibb (ticker: BMY) announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved its oral plaque psoriasis treatment deucravacitinib, which will be marketed under the name Sotyktu. More surprising than the approval was the FDA’s decision not to require a so-called “black-boxed warning” on the drug’s label, which the agency uses when a drug carries significant safety risks. Investors had been concerned that similarities between TYK2 inhibitors and another class of drugs, known as Janus kinase inhibitors, which have been the subject of significant FDA safety concerns, would lead the agency to put a black box on Sotyktu.

  • Daxxify, Botox competitor, gains FDA approval as anti-wrinkle drug

    Botox currently dominates 70% of the market.

  • This Stock Has Delivered a Gain of 100% Over the Past 3 Months. Can You Still Buy?

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has just one drug in its pipeline -- but it's for ALS, and the available treatments for that disease leave much to be desired.