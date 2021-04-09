J&J Covid Vaccine Reviewed by EU Regulator After Blood Clots

Naomi Kresge
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s drug regulator has started a review to assess blood clots in people who received Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Four serious cases of unusual clots accompanied by low blood platelets, one of which was fatal, have emerged after immunization with the J&J shot, the European Medicines Agency said Friday. The move turns the regulator’s scrutiny onto a second Covid shot, after AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine was possibly linked to a rare blood-clotting disorder.

J&J is working with regulators to assess data on the rare clots, and “at present, no clear causal relationship has been established” with the vaccine, the company said in an e-mailed statement. The shares traded as much as 0.9% lower.

One of the cases following J&J vaccinations happened during a clinical trial. At the time, the company said it had found no evidence the vaccine was at fault. Three others occurred in the U.S., where the shot has been given to almost 5 million people.

Though J&J’s vaccine is approved in the EU, its rollout in the bloc isn’t expected to start until later this month. Still, the EU is relying on the one-shot vaccine to boost its immunization drive amid restrictions in some countries on use of the AstraZeneca shot, which needs two doses.

Sputnik Data

Separately, the EU regulator said it doesn’t yet have enough evidence to approve the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Like the J&J and Astra shots, Sputnik uses an adenovirus -- the cause of some common colds -- to deliver the coronavirus antigen and generate an immune response.

Adenovirus technologies such as that used by AstraZeneca and others have been associated with clotting in other settings, so if this is the reason for the rare side effects observed with the Astra vaccine, shots from J&J, Sputnik and Chinese drugmaker CanSino Biologics Inc. would also be at risk, said Sam Fazeli, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

The Food and Drug Administration didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Clotting Cases

The numbers of clot cases in people who took the J&J shot have been small so far compared to the total number of people getting the vaccine worldwide, Peter Arlett, EMA’s head of analytics, said on April 7. At that point, Arlett said three clotting cases had been found, while some 4.5 million people had gotten the J&J shot.

“I think it would be fair to say there is intensive monitoring of this issue across the vaccines,” Arlett said.

The EMA will continue its rolling review of the Russian vaccine until it has enough evidence to support an application for marketing authorization, the agency said on Friday. The EMA declined to comment on safety information for Sputnik before its assessment is complete.

(Updates with J&J shares in third paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to remove reference to chimpanzee adenoviruses in penultimate paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • J&J Vaccine Dose Allocations Will Drop Next Week. It Won’t Have an Immediate Effect on Availability.

    The CDC says that states and territories will be allocated 700,000 doses in the week of April 12, down from 4.9 million this past week.

  • Amazon Has Commanding Edge Over Union as Count Resumes Today

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. holds a commanding lead in a historic election to determine whether workers at its warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, will become the first in the U.S. to join a retail union.Vote counting resumes Friday, with about half of the 3,215 ballots still untallied. The math is daunting for the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union: Amazon had 1,100 no votes to 463 yeses for the labor group when U.S. officials halted work Thursday evening.With Amazon ahead in the tally, the union telegraphed its intentions to appeal the result.“Our system is broken, Amazon took full advantage of that, and we will be calling on the labor board to hold Amazon accountable for its illegal and egregious behavior during the campaign,” said Stuart Appelbaum, RWDSU president. “But make no mistake about it; this still represents an important moment for working people and their voices will be heard.”Citing documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request, the RWDSU accused the company of “corrupting the election” by pressuring the U.S. Postal Service to install a mailbox on Amazon property in an effort to make employees to cast their ballots there rather than someplace more free of company surveillance. Employees have also said that Amazon used mandatory group meetings and one-on-one discussions to predict harmful consequences if they unionized.Amazon has said that it hosted “information sessions” so employees could “understand the facts” about unionization, and told the Washington Post that the mailbox was a “simple, secure, and completely optional” way to make voting easier. The company declined to comment on Appelbaum’s accusations.The National Labor Relations Board is tallying the ballots from its office in nearby Birmingham and beaming the process live to the media via Zoom. Approximately 5,800 workers were eligible to vote, and turnout was roughly 55%.The election officially ended on March 29, but Amazon and the union spent several days reviewing sealed individual ballots for such irregularities as problematic signatures, ripped envelopes and ineligibility to vote. Contested ballots -- which numbered about 500 and were disputed at a 4-1 ratio by Amazon, according to the union -- were to be reviewed later only if there were enough to swing the outcome. (Reuters earlier reported the 500 total.)The fiercely fought mail-in election lasted seven weeks and attracted national attention. The last unionization vote among Amazon employees failed in 2014, when a group of fewer than 30 machinists in Delaware declined to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.A RWDSU victory in Bessemer could eventually force Amazon into contract talks with the union, which is focused on improving working conditions for warehouse employees. The company notes that its $15 an hour starting wage is more than double the federal minimum and that it pays health benefits.Amazon’s sales and profit soared during the pandemic when millions of shoppers stampeded online. The outbreak put a spotlight on the safety and working conditions of essential workers at supermarkets, big-box stores and online fulfillment centers.In Bessemer, employees overwhelmed by the working pace and afraid of catching Covid-19 contacted the union, setting in motion a vote that’s already seen as a watershed for Amazon and organized labor. If the RWDSU prevails, the unionizing drive could spread to other Amazon facilities, some of which are already seeing stirrings of labor activism. A loss for the union would be a setback for the U.S. labor movement, which has been in decline for decades.(Updated with contested ballots data.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Waver as PPI Tops Estimates; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fluctuated after a measure of inflation exceeded forecasts, indicating potential price pressures as the economic recovery gains momentum. Treasuries fell, while the dollar rose.The S&P 500 was little changed as losses in technology companies offset gains in financial shares. Equities were still on pace for their third straight weekly rally, the longest run since October. The Nasdaq 100 underperformed Friday as big companies such as Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. retreated. Benchmark 10-year yields jumped, approaching 1.7%.The increase in producer prices -- which have the potential of being passed on to consumers -- is adding fuel to an already-intense debate about the path of inflation in the coming months. Federal Reserve officials reassured markets this week that monetary policy will remain accommodative. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank is looking for “hard numbers” on whether it’s reaching the goals on price stability and employment before adjusting interest rates.“It’s noisy data,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management. “It’s important to remember the positive elements of what is actually happening -- prices are going up because we’re getting demand back together. You’re seeing rates back up, so it’s no surprise you’re seeing the Nasdaq a little weak.”These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed at 9:39 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.5%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.3%.The euro declined 0.4% to $1.1872.The Japanese yen weakened 0.6% to 109.95 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped six basis points to 1.68%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries jumped five basis points to 2.36%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.3% to $59.43 a barrel.Gold weakened 1.3% to $1,733.30 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These People "Should Not" Get J&J Vaccine, Says J&J

    We now have a third COVID-19 vaccine, from Janssen Pharmaceuticals—most commonly referred to by its parent company, Johnson&Johnson. So is it safe and effective, and is there anyone who should not take it? We consulted the official fact sheet from the makers of the vaccine to see who should not take the vaccine—and why it could benefit those who can. "The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine may prevent you from getting COVID-19," it says, but one small group of people should avoid it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 What Should You Mention to Your Vaccination Provider Before You Get the J&J Vaccine? "Tell the vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: have any allergies have a fever have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system are pregnant or plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding have received another COVID-19 vaccine" 2 Who Should Get the J&J Vaccine? "FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age and older." 3 Who Should Not Get the J&J Vaccine? "You should not get the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine if you had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine." 4 So What Are the Ingredients in the J&J Vaccine? "The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine includes the following ingredients: recombinant, replication-incompetent adenovirus type 26 expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, citric acid monohydrate, trisodium citrate dihydrate, ethanol, 2-hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin (HBCD), polysorbate-80, sodium chloride." 5 How is the J&J Shot Given? "The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine will be given to you as an injection into the muscle. The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine vaccination schedule is a single dose." 6 What are the Benefits of the J&J Vaccine? "In an ongoing clinical trial, the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19 following a single dose. The duration of protection against COVID-19 is currently unknown."RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 7 What Are the Risks of the J&J Vaccine? "Side effects that have been reported with the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine include: Injection site reactions: pain, redness of the skin and swelling. General side effects: headache, feeling very tired, muscle aches, nausea, and fever. There is a remote chance that the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to one hour after getting a dose of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. For this reason, your vaccination provider may ask you to stay at the place where you received your vaccine for monitoring after vaccination. Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include: Difficulty breathing Swelling of your face and throat A fast heartbeat A bad rash all over your body Dizziness and weakness. These may not be all the possible side effects of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. Serious and unexpected effects may occur. The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is still being studied in clinical trials." 8 So is the J&J Vaccine Safe and Effective? Yes, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "If you go to a place and you have J&J, and that's the one that's available now, I would take it. I personally would do the same thing," Fauci said on NBC's Meet the Press. "It's not the weaker vaccine." So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you (unless you are allergic to the ingredients), and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Travel industry slams 'hammer blow' UK holiday proposals as Jet2 suspends flights

    The announcement includes a traffic light system, which categorises countries based on risk as well as COVID tests, even for people arriving from low-risk green destinations.

  • J&J's shipment of COVID-19 shots to drop next week

    Johnson & Johnson is expected to ship 700,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine on the week of April 12; however, that number is significantly lower than the roughly 4.9 million doses of J&J's vaccine that were allocated to states on the week of April 5. This is according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In total, J&J has shipped about 11.2 million doses of its single-shot vaccine since it was authorized in February, including the 700,000 doses expected to go out the week of April 12. J&J confirmed on March 31 that a batch of its vaccines did not meet quality standards at a plant run by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. , its U.S. manufacturing partner. J&J's stock is up 3.5% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 8.5%.

  • Teva’s Seffalair And BroPair Spiromax Receive Approval In EU

    Teva Pharmaceuticals Europe has received marketing authorization for Seffalair and BroPair Spiromax in the European Union to treat asthma. The drugs have been approved as maintenance treatment for asthma in patients above 12 years of age. Paul Blonk, Head of Teva (TEVA) Respiratory Europe, said, “We are excited about the European approval of Seffalair Spiromax and BroPair Spiromax, as an important goal of our respiratory franchise is to bring new treatment options to healthcare professionals who support people living with long-term conditions such as asthma.” Blonk added, “We want to empower patients to effectively manage their condition through the medicines we provide, whilst also offering cost-effective treatments to healthcare systems.” (See Teva Pharmaceuticals stock analysis on TipRanks) The company plans to initially launch the products in Portugal, Switzerland, Spain and the UK. According to Teva, there are about 28 million asthma patients in the European Union. On April 5, Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Buy rating on the stock but did not assign any price target. Wilbur commented on the weekly prescription trend, “Ajovy NBRx share has more than doubled since late February, increasing to around 25%, the highest level since May 2019.” Overall, the consensus on the Street is that Teva is a Moderate Buy, based on 1 Buy and 3 Holds. The average analyst price target of $11 implies 3% downside potential. Shares have gained about 18.9% over the past year. Related News: Beyond Meat Opens First Manufacturing Facility In China Nokia Settles Patent Dispute With Lenovo Fox Files Suit Against Flutter Over Stake Dispute In Sports Betting Firm FanDuel More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Accenture Buys Core Compete For An Undisclosed Sum, Boosts Client Services Wall Street Roundup: Bullish & Bearish Calls Of The Day Lamb Weston Dips 4% On 3Q Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Expectations Simply Good Foods’ FY21 Outlook Tops Estimates After A Blowout Quarter

  • The world is watching the FDA's AstraZeneca decision

    AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine took yet another public relations hit yesterday, when the European Medicines Agency announced that the shot has a "possible" link to rare blood clots, and they should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the vaccine. What we're watching: Even before the link was announced, the U.S. didn't need the AstraZeneca vaccine, based on its existing supply of other shots. But what the Food and Drug Administration decides to do about the vaccine — if the company seeks U.S. authorization — will likely have global ramifications.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The EMA said the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh its risk, STAT reports. “This vaccine has proven to be highly effective to prevent severe disease and hospitalization,” said Emer Cooke, the EMA’s executive director. “And it is saving lives.”The U.K., however, recommended that people under 30 receive other vaccines, and other European countries have already restricted use of the vaccine to older populations. Why it matters: The AstraZeneca vaccine has already been plagued by a series of self-imposed mishaps throughout its rollout. Even if blood clots are an exceedingly rare side effect — which experts stress they are — there's risk of further damage to the shot's reputation."Very serious and very rare side-effects do occur, with essentially every medical intervention ever developed (not just vaccines)," said John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Cornell."But with the spotlight on Covid-19 vaccines, the public is going to hear 'very serious' and tune out 'very rare.' So, there are going to be major perceptional and confidence problems moving forward."The big picture: The shot is relatively cheap and easy to make, and is the main shot being used by the COVAX initiative. It's particularly important for developing countries. The U.S., on the other hand, doesn't need the vaccine; it has already purchased more than enough doses of other vaccines to cover its entire population.Yes, but: What U.S. regulators say about the shot could still have global consequences, especially given its chaotic rollout. "Confidence in the AZ vaccine, which will be informed by the U.S. FDA position, will be critically important for global vaccine efforts," said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center."The U.S. FDA position will likely also impact what happens to the current and future U.S. supply of the AZ vaccine – even if we don’t use them, it would be helpful for the vaccine to have FDA EUA for the U.S. to confidently provide doses, via donations or loans, to other countries," he added.What we're watching: The company hasn't yet submitted an application for emergency use authorization to the FDA, but it could do so in the coming weeks. If the company does seek FDA authorization, "I think it's unlikely they won't approve it, because despite this rare side effect, it’s a good vaccine," said Nahid Bhadelia, medical director of Special Pathogens Unit at Boston Medical Center. But even if it still authorizes the shot, it could put age parameters on eligibility."The [problem] is even if authorized, the U.S. is probably going to be giving away the doses to other countries anyway, which makes the confidence impact more limited," said former FDA Commissioner Mark McClellan.The bottom line: Finding alternatives to the AstraZeneca shot is "a real problem," Moore said."The one advantage of the AstraZeneca vaccine was its low cost/high production characteristics. Perhaps [Johnson & Johnson] and Novavax can fill some of the gaps that may arise," he wrote in an email, adding that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are "problematic for global roll-out." "Otherwise, as of now, it’s the Russian and Chinese vaccines, and there remain real doubts about their safety, efficacy and production capacity for use on a global scale."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Saudis Plan Major Solar Development in Bid to Cut Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia announced a major development plan for solar energy as it looks to slash emissions and cut how much oil it burns for power.The oil-rich state has signed seven agreements to produce electricity from solar power in various parts of the country, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a conference in Sakaka Thursday. These projects will add up to 3,670 megawatts of capacity.So far, Saudi Arabia has been slow to move away from fossil fuels in favor of clean energy. By way of comparison, the U.K. had over 38 gigawatts of wind and solar installed by the end of last year, compared to less than 1 gigawatt of all renewable power in Saudi Arabia currently. The kingdom also wants to be a leading clean hydrogen producer.One of the plants, developed by the sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund, will be the country’s largest when it starts operating -- producing 1,500 megawatts of clean power.The switch to solar aims to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by more than 7 million tons. Some of the projects have set a new world record for the lowest cost of solar-produced electricity -- costing 1.04 US cents per kWh, according to a statement.“We are moving to a better, more efficient, more cost effective energy mix,” Prince Abdulaziz said in an interview. “There is a huge economic case for it, especially when it comes to this 1 million barrels that will be displaced by 2030.”These energy projects have been signed with five consortia, comprising Acwa Power which is co-owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, and 12 Saudi and international companies.“In some years we will see 5 and 7 gigawatts of solar renewable projects every year,” he said. That would be enough for the kingdom to meet its goal of having half of its power production from renewables by 2030, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Latest: France's Macron wants to speed up vaccinations

    French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged the U.S. “won the bet” on coronavirus vaccines by investing massively and moving fast with experimental treatments. Macron visited a French factory Friday that started bottling and packaging Pfizer vaccines this week. Amid frustration in France that no French company has produced a leading vaccine so far despite a powerful pharmaceutical industry, Macron pledged “24/7” efforts to boost vaccine development and production at sites like the Delpharm plant he visited west of Paris.

  • Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Announces Partnership With Minute Media

    Wynn Resorts (WYNN) WynnBET collaborates with Minute Media to produce targeted sports, entertainment as well as lifestyle video and audio content.

  • Beyond Burgers: China Plant-Based Protein Market Growing Up

    (Bloomberg) -- China is driving growth in Asia’s plant-based protein market as health-conscious consumers embrace an array of new products, according to Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., one of the world’s biggest agricultural traders.The uptake of locally-sourced plant-based protein has generally been faster in China than in other parts of the world and the industry there is moving quickly beyond burger analogues, according to ADM Asia Pacific President Leo Liu. Alternatives to shrimp and shellfish, plant-based cheeses and ready-to-eat protein snacks are all becoming more popular, he said.“Awareness and interest in plant-based proteins as an alternative to meat is growing,” the Shanghai-based Liu said in an interview. Chinese people are experimenting with plant-based options as they look for protein-rich diets that are sustainable, convenient and meet food safety standards, he said.ADM -- one of the big four agricultural traders along with Cargill Inc., Bunge Ltd., and Louis Dreyfus Co. -- already has extensive operations throughout China and will be investing more in alternative proteins there, Liu said. The company forecasts China’s plant-based protein market will grow to $14.5 billion in 2025 from under $10 billion in 2018.The rising interest in plant-based protein dovetails with Beijing’s increasing focus on the environment and food security. Self-sufficiency featured strongly in China’s latest five-year plan that came after the country’s hog herd had been devastated by African swine fever and the trade war with the U.S. as well as the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the fragility of global supply chains.Diversifying protein intake to plant-based sources could help China cope with future meat shortages, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Alvin Tai and Ashley Kim said in a report released in February. Reducing meat consumption is also part of China’s strategy to reduce its carbon intensity by more than 65% from 2005 levels by 2030, they said.The growing number of Chinese flexitarians -- people who are mostly vegetarian but occasionally eat meat or fish -- is helping to spur alternative food startups across the country, Liu said. “Consumers are moving away from an obsession with calorie counts to focusing on food’s intrinsic value.”Many China-based companies will continue to increase production capabilities as the popularity of plant-based meat continues to rise, Fitch Solutions said in a March 31 note.OmniFoods is distributing a ground pork substitute in Hong Kong, and mainland company Whole Perfect Food sells vegan bacon. Chinese startups Zhenmeat and Starfield Food & Science Technology, meanwhile, have sought funding to develop their own meat substitutes.Global InterestA bevy of global food titans are also seeking to get in on the action. Cargill started a plant-based meat products brand called PlantEver that’s sold directly to Chinese consumers last year, while industry pioneer Beyond Meat Inc. opened its first manufacturing facility outside the U.S. near Shanghai this week. Livekindly Collective, a group of alternative protein brands steered by a former Unilever Plc executive, also has plans to expand in China.ADM, which says it’s now the largest plant-based protein provider in the world, has for years been diversifying away from trading bulk crops and into higher-margin food manufacturing. The company expects its nutrition unit, which contains its plant-based protein business, to become as large or even larger than its legacy business of buying and shipping crops by 2050.See also: Beyond Meat Has an Ancient Foe in China -- Tofu: David FicklingOne of the biggest potential hurdles for the industry in China is competition from long-existing and cheaper soy-based products such as tofu, Liu said.“While it might take some time to educate consumers about the new generation of plant-based food, the demand for plant-based foods in China will have a huge market potential once perception starts to shift and the taste and flavor of plant-based foods continue to improve,” he said.(Updates with comment from Fitch Solutions in 8th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow futures inch higher as market attempts to parse delayed inflation report

    Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average edge higher on Friday but the broader market was facing muted trade after the S&P 500 index booked its 19th record of the year, powered partly by a rebound in technology shares.

  • Nikola Jokic scores 25 points, Nuggets beat Spurs 106-96

    DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to help the surging Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-96 on Wednesday night. Jokic just missed his 13th triple-double of the season. The Nuggets have won seven in a row and has yet to lose in six games since Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee came over in trade-deadline deals.

  • Who's who: A guide to the major - and minor - royals who could be at Prince Philip's funeral

    Plans for his funeral have been kept secret for many years, under the code name Operation Forth Bridge.

  • The global chip shortage is a ‘perfect storm’: strategist 

    Brad Gastwirth, Wedbush Securities chief technology strategist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the growing impacts of the chip shortage as Ford and General Motors are forced to halt production.

  • Some countries are recommending that people mix vaccine doses to avoid taking a second AstraZeneca shot amid concerns over blood clots

    Germany and France recommend mixing vaccine for the second dose, after restricting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in younger populations.

  • Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about the AstraZeneca vaccine's blood clot risk

    Matt Hancock has likened the risk to that of a 'long-haul flight'.

  • U.S. Treasury yields climb amid global reflation fears

    U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight on Friday's trade amid signs of reflationary forces brewing in the world's second largest economy.

  • IBM (IBM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    IBM (IBM) closed the most recent trading day at $134.93, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session.