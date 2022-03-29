EU regulator starts reviewing Spanish COVID vaccine booster

·1 min read

MADRID (AP) — The European Union's drug regulator said Tuesday it has begun an accelerated review process for an experimental coronavirus vaccine booster made by the Spanish company Hipra.

The European Medicines Agency said in a statement that its evaluation is based on preliminary data from laboratory studies and research in adults that compared Hipra's booster shot to the vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. It said early results suggest the immune response achieved with Hipra “may be effective” against COVID-19, including the hugely infectious omicron variant.

Hipra is a protein-based vaccine and is made using similar technology as the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized by the EMA and other agencies in December. It contains two versions of the coronavirus' spike protein that were made in a lab, which are intended to prompt an immune response when a person is immunized.

Hipra is intended to be a booster shot in people who have been fully vaccinated with a messenger RNA vaccine or a vector-based vaccine, like the ones made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Scientists believe using different types of vaccines can increase the body's immune response and numerous countries have adopted a “mix-and-match” strategy for COVID-19 vaccination.

Hipra has reportedly sold tens of millions of its vaccine to Vietnam and has estimated it could make about 600 million doses this year.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • House hunting? Here's what $300k buys in Columbus

    The average home sales price in the Columbus area was $293,557 in February, so Axios' Maxwell Millington wanted to see what's available around that price point in our local real estate market.Here’s a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300,000 in central Ohio.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free573 Olentangy Woods Dr. — $293,000Linworth Village; 3 beds, 4 baths; 2,500 square feetFeatures: Two-car garage, gas fi

  • FOOD: Mustards hold potential to change up cooking

    The mustard plant is a member of the brassica family, which includes broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower. Mustard seeds comes in a variety of colors, sizes and pungencies. Yellow mustard seeds are the most common; they are the largest and mildest type of seeds.

  • What $300K gets you in the Twin Cities

    The median home sales price in the 13-county Twin Cities region was $343,000 in February, so Axios wanted to see what you could get below that price point.Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300,000 in different neighborhoods in the Twin Cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.604 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul — $290,000Specs: Three beds, two baths; 1,947 square feet.Features: Hardwood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, eat-in k

  • What $300k gets you in Tampa Bay

    The median home sales price in Tampa, St. Pete, and Clearwater was $360,000 in February, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point. Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Tampa Bay neighborhoods.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free5903 N. 15th St. — $298,500Old Seminole Heights, Tampa; 2 beds, 1 bath; 704 square feetFeatures: Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances,

  • Tim Ryan launches $3.3 million ad buy

    Ohio Senate hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Oh.) launched a $3.3 million ad buy, marking his first of the campaign cycle. The ad buy, which was launched on Monday, includes spots that start airing this week through May 17, which is two weeks after the state's scheduled Democratic primary. The congressman's first ad, titled "One Word," is focused solely on China. "It is us versus China, and instead of taking them on, Washington is wasting our time on...

  • Urban greenhouse firm Gotham Greens set to double its footprint this year

    Like many in the New York area, Gotham Greens first grabbed my attention by way of the greenhouses they installed on Brooklyn’s first Whole Foods location. The sight of the four glass structures atop the massive brick building in Gowanus is a pretty great microcosm of the ideas behind urban farming. Specifically, building on top of an existing building removes the need to monopolize more precious ground-level square footage.

  • The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center's Big Bloom plant sale to return

    Attendees can buy plants, shop from vendors, meet reptiles and release butterflies at the South Texas Botanical Gardens Saturday.

  • Bob Saget, Norm Macdonald, Ed Asner left out of Oscars 'In Memoriam' segment

    Bob Saget, Ed Asner and Norm Macdonald were among the big-name stars who weren’t included in the “In Memoriam” segment at Sunday’s Academy Awards. The six-minute segment at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood honored actors and filmmakers who died within the past year, with Sidney Poitier, William Hurt, Betty White and Olympia Dukakis among those who received tributes. Saget, who was best known for his ...

  • Showbiz Minute: Smith, Oscars, Prince Philip

    Will Smith apologizes: "I was out of line and I was wrong"; Oscars audience tops 15 million, exceeding last year; The Queen attends memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip. (March 29)

  • Shanghai tightens COVID lockdown on second day of curbs

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's most populous city tightened the first phase of a two-stage COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of new daily cases exceeded 4,400. The financial hub of Shanghai, home to 26 million people, is in its second day of a lockdown authorities are imposing by dividing the city roughly along the Huangpu River, splitting the historic centre from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong to allow for staggered testing. While Shanghai's caseload remains modest by global standards - a record 4,381 asymptomatic cases and 96 symptomatic cases for Monday - the city has become a testing ground for China's "zero-COVID" strategy as it tries to bring the highly infectious Omicron variant under control.

  • New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

    AstraZeneca's antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union

  • Buy Now or Wait a Year: What the Current Mortgage Trends Mean for Homebuyers

    Homebuying has been nothing short of a frenzy over the past two years, for a multitude of reasons. If you've been thinking of buying a home but haven't yet pulled the trigger, you're now facing a...

  • Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

    The not-so-great side effects of Moderna's flu vaccine candidate could have greater implications.

  • The BA.2 Covid Variant Is Already Changing the U.S. Response to the Pandemic

    The BA.2 variant isn't yet dominant in the U.S., but theFDA has limited the use of a Covid-19 monoclonal antibody therapy thought to be ineffective against it.

  • New Antiviral Pills Help Treat COVID. Here's How to Get Them.

    Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced an initiative called “test to treat,” which would allow people to visit hundreds of qualified pharmacy-based clinics, community health centers and long-term care facilities across the country to get tested for the coronavirus and, if positive, receive antiviral medication on the spot. Here are some of the most common questions about the new antiviral pills and how the new program works. What are antiviral drugs, and how do they work? Sign up for

  • Common drugs ‘do not work properly’ in up to 70pc of cases

    Common drugs do not work properly for up to 70 per cent of patients, royal colleges have warned, as they call for routine rollout of gene tests before treatment.

  • FDA skeptical of benefits from experimental ALS drug

    Federal health regulators issued a negative review Monday of a closely watched experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig's disease, after months of lobbying by patient advocates urging approval. The drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has become a rallying cause for patients with the deadly neurodegenerative disease ALS, their families and members of Congress who’ve joined in pushing the Food and Drug Administration to greenlight the drug.

  • Could Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Have a Blockbuster ALS Treatment?

    Wednesday is going to be a very big day for folks with neurodegenerative disorders and a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company called Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMLX). On March 30, the FDA is meeting with independent neurologists to discuss the company's experimental treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Each year, around 6,000 American adults are diagnosed with ALS after complaining about muscle weakness.

  • Here's Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Getting Hammered on Monday

    It seems the FDA isn't going to approve the company's ALS drug before an ongoing phase 3 trial produces evidence of efficacy.

  • Pfizer’s etrasimod hits goals again in ulcerative colitis study

    Pfizer Inc. on Tuesday said a second Phase 3 study of its recently acquired investigational drug etrasimod met the main endpoints in the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.