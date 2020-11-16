    Advertisement

    EU regulators to decide on $30 billion Willis, Aon deal by December 21

    FILE PHOTO: An office building with Aon logo is seen in Sydney

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Aon <AON.N> has sought EU antitrust approval for its $30 billion bid for Willis Towers <WLTW.O>, with the EU watchdog setting a Dec. 21 deadline for its decision, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Monday.

    The deal to create the world's biggest insurance broker with more pricing power could draw intense regulatory scrutiny, according to analysts. The companies are the second and third largest brokers globally, after leader Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc <MMC.N>.

    The Commission can either clear the deal with or without concessions after its preliminary review or it can open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

    Aon dropped an earlier bid last year for Willis after media reports broke the news.


    Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

