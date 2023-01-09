EU regulators to rule on Viasat's Inmarsat takeover by Feb. 13

FILE PHOTO: Viasat offices are shown at the company's headquarters in Carlsbad, California
Foo Yun Chee
1 min read

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Feb. 13 whether to clear U.S. company Viasat's $7.3 billion takeover of satellite rival Inmarsat, a European Commission filing showed on Monday.

The deal is already the target of an in-depth investigation by the UK competition watchdog, concerned that it could block competition in the aviation connectivity market and potentially result in airlines facing higher prices for on-board Wi-Fi.

The EU antitrust enforcer can either clear the deal with or without remedies or it can open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns about the tie-up.

The companies compete with market leaders Panasonic and Intelsat in the market for in-flight Wi-Fi on long-haul flights.

Viasat offers connectivity services to residential, aviation and defence customers in North America while Inmarsat's clients include the shipping and aviation sectors as well as government departments.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)

    South Korean electric vehicle battery maker SK On said on Monday it has not decided whether to pursue a battery cell venture in Turkey with Ford Motor Co and Koc Holding AS, after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in March. The Dong-A Ilbo daily newspaper earlier reported, citing an unidentified source, that SK On plans to scrap the idea due to a weak macro economic environment. SK On is the wholly owned battery unit of SK Innovation Co Ltd, and counts Hyundai Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor among its customers.