EU regulators start review of China's Sinovac vaccine

  • FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, April 20, 2021, exterior view of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The European Union’s drug regulator medicines agency said Tuesday May 4, 2021, it has started a rolling review of China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to assess its effectiveness and safety, which is a first step toward possible approval for use in the 27-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, FILE)
  • FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, April 20, 2021, an exterior view of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The European Union’s drug regulator medicines agency said Tuesday May 4, 2021, it has started a rolling review of China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to assess its effectiveness and safety, which is a first step toward possible approval for use in the 27-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, FILE)
  • A health worker inoculates a man with tattoos with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine inside the Makati Coliseum, Metro Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The Philippines started a simultaneous vaccination of the initial 15,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in the country earlier this week. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Europe Vaccine

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, April 20, 2021, exterior view of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The European Union’s drug regulator medicines agency said Tuesday May 4, 2021, it has started a rolling review of China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to assess its effectiveness and safety, which is a first step toward possible approval for use in the 27-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, FILE)
MIKE CORDER
·2 min read

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s drug regulator announced Tuesday that it has started a rolling review of China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to assess its effectiveness and safety, a first step toward possible approval for use in the 27-nation bloc.

The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that its decision to start the review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies and clinical studies.

“These studies suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies” that fight the coronavirus “and may help protect against the disease,” the agency said in a statement.

The EMA, which so far has approved four coronavirus vaccines, added that no application seeking marketing authorization for the Sinovac vaccine has been submitted yet. The agency also is conducting rolling reviews of three other vaccines: the one developed by German biotech company CureVac, the American-developed Novavax and Russia's Sputnik V.

The agency said its experts will “evaluate data as they become available to decide if the benefits outweigh the risks” of the vaccine. The rolling review will continue until “enough evidence is available for a formal marketing authorization application,” the EMA said, adding that it could not predict timelines.

The announcement from the Amsterdam-based agency came a day after a top World Health Organization official said the WHO is set to decide this week whether to approve two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use.

Such approval would mark the first time that a Chinese vaccine had been granted a so-called emergency use listing from the U.N. health agency, and would trigger a broader rollout of Chinese vaccines that are already being used in some countries beyond China.

Mariangela Simao, assistant director-general for access to medicines, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, says some “final arrangements” remain to be made before the crucial word from a WHO technical advisory group comes on the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

China and a number of other countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia and Turkey, already are using the Sinovac vaccine, which is made using killed or inactivated coronavirus.

No Phase 3 study data on the vaccine has yet been published in peer-reviewed journals. The vaccine has been studied in several countries. The most closely watched research involved about 12,000 health workers in Brazil, where researchers reported 50.7% effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and much stronger protection against severe disease.

Recommended Stories

  • EU regulator begins real-time review of first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

    Data on the vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated, will be assessed as they are made available to help speed up potential approvals, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-starts-rolling-review-covid-19-vaccine-vero-cell-inactivated. This is the first Chinese vaccine the EMA is studying in real-time, and the fourth COVID-19 vaccine under such a review, including those from CureVac, Novavax Inc and Russia's Sputnik V. Sinovac's vaccine has shown efficacy rates between 50% and 90% in different studies and is currently authorised for use in China, Indonesia, Brazil and Turkey.

  • Zoo celebrates birth of endangered pygmy hippo calf

    A zoo has welcomed the arrival of an endangered pygmy hippo calf. The calf weighed just 11lb 14oz (5.4kg) when she was born last month and is now going on show to the public. Born on April 17 at Edinburgh Zoo to parents Otto and Gloria, she now weighs 1st 4lb (8.4kg).

  • Michel Barnier admits UK vaccine success shows it is easier to act alone than under EU ‘bureaucracy’

    Michel Barnier on Monday conceded that Britain’s vaccine success proved that individual states could act faster than the unwieldy European Union, which displayed an “ideological mistrust of public-private partnerships” and had “not yet learned to take risks”. The former Brexit negotiator, 70, who is bringing out a book on more than four years in the job called La Grande Illusion (The Grand Illusion) this week, also refused to describe Boris Johnson as a “statesman”, saying it was too early to use such a term for Britain’s “head of government”. In an interview ahead of the book’s launch with France Inter, he was asked whether Britain’s vaccine success was an “extraordinary advert” for Brexit. The UK is streets ahead of the rest of the bloc in terms of vaccination but the continent is now slowly catching up after a sluggish start. More than half of the UK's total population of 66.8 million has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. NHS data up to May 2 shows that of the 49,834,997 jabs given in the UK so far, 34,505, 380 were first doses.

  • EU regulator starts ‘rolling review’ of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

    The European Medicines Agency has started a rolling review of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to assess its effectiveness and safety, the first step toward possible authorization of the shot in the 27-member bloc.

  • House Call: What Do Your Water Glasses Say About You?

    Handblown, individually tinted, and designed by Lateral Objects, these glasses come in contrasting colorways that are inspired by beaches around the world. Get it now! Coming from Bormioli Rocco, Italy’s largest glass manufacturer, it’s clear these are classics.

  • WHO: More COVID-19 cases reported in last 2 weeks than in first 6 months of pandemic

    The number of global coronavirus cases reported in the last two weeks eclipses the first six months of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday.Why it matters: It underscores the severity of the current wave of infections in India, which surpassed 400,000 cases for the first time over the weekend, as well as a record-high number of deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.India and Brazil make up more than half of last week's cases, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, but many other countries all over the world "face a very fragile situation."What they're saying: "What’s happening in India and Brazil could happen elsewhere unless we all take these public health precautions that WHO has been calling for since the beginning of the pandemic," Tedros said, urging everyone to follow safety measures. "Vaccines are part of the answer, but they are not the only answer."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Daytime scenes at site of Mexico metro disaster

    Officials say an elevated section of Mexico City's metro collapsed and at least 23 people have been killed in one of the deadliest episodes in the history of the city’s subway system. At least 77 people were hospitalized. (May 4)

  • Researchers are racing to develop a test that shows how long COVID-19 vaccines work

    Researchers urgently want to know how long the current crop of effective COVID-19 vaccines protect against infection and also would like a quicker and more efficient way to test the efficacy of new vaccines. They are trying to check both of those boxes by studying antibody levels in people already exposed to the new coronavirus. A study at Oxford University is deliberately exposing previously infected healthy young volunteers to the coronavirus again, using blood tests to learn what level of antibodies will protect people against getting sick again. "It may be not possible to reinfect with an antibody level above a certain amount," lead investigator Helen McShane told NPR News. When researchers find that level of antibodies — or antibody cutoff titer — they can develop blood tests to determine how long vaccines are effective. A separate study involving the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Moderna is also trying to find the cutoff titer by examining antibodies in people who got COVID-19 symptoms after getting inoculated with Moderna's vaccine. "Because the Moderna vaccine is so very effective, it's taken a very long time to collect enough from the vaccinated individuals who became infected," BARDA's Chris Houchens tells NPR. Now that they have data from enough people, they should soon be able to calculate whether a certain level of antibodies can show that new vaccines are effective without having to test the vaccines on tens of thousands of people. You can listen to NPR's report below. More stories from theweek.comTucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' act5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesJosh Hawley claims he's being silenced in middle of live interview with Washington Post

  • Tiger Gives Birth to 3 Cubs at Toronto Zoo After 104-Day Pregnancy: She's an 'Exemplary Mother'

    Mazyria the Amur tiger, who gave birth to three cubs in 2013, is now a mom of six after giving birth to another trio of tiger cubs on April 30 at the Toronto Zoo

  • Colombian president urges dialogue ahead of planned Wednesday marches

    Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday the government is ready for national dialogue after days of protests led to over 20 deaths and international concern about excessive use of force by police. The protests, set to continue on Wednesday, were originally called in opposition to the government's now-canceled tax reform plan but have become a broad cry for action against poverty and what demonstrators and advocacy groups say is police violence. All Colombians should work to reject violence, protect the most vulnerable and support COVID-19 vaccination and economic reactivation, Duque said in a video.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    World Trade Organization members will assess on Wednesday signs of progress in talks on a proposal by South Africa and India to waive patent rights on COVID-19 vaccines to boost supply to developing countries. Ten meetings in seven months have failed to produce a breakthrough, with 60 proposal sponsors from emerging economies, backed by a chorus of campaign groups, Nobel laureates and former world leaders, pitted against richer developed countries, such as Switzerland, the United States and in the European Union, where many pharmaceutical companies are based. A court in India's capital, New Delhi, has become the last hope for many hospitals struggling to get oxygen for COVID-19 patients as supplies run dangerously short while government officials bicker over who is responsible.

  • Taiwan Is Flashpoint Between China and U.S.

    May.04 -- Taiwan says a Chinese jet entered its a defense identification zone. Bloomberg's Enda Curran explains why the disputed area is so important to the U.S. and China. He's on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

  • Nets’ Joe Tsai, Yahoo Founder Jerry Yang and More Launch $250 Million Initiative to Fight Hate

    Several influential business leaders have recently started a $250 million initiative dedicated to serving 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the nation. Members of The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) launched the initiative on Monday. According to its organizers, the initiative is the “largest-ever philanthropic effort to support the AAPI community,” Reuters reported.

  • Fears of a Chinese attack on Taiwan are growing, and Taiwan isn't sure who would help if it happened

    "This problem is much closer to us than most think," the new head of US Indo-Pacific Command said in March.

  • K-Swapped Ferrari 308 - Full Image Gallery

    See the in-progress build of Stancework's K-swapped Ferrari time attack car with this full image gallery.

  • Denmark ditches J&J COVID-19 shots from vaccination programme

    Denmark on Monday became the first country to exclude Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shots from its vaccination programme over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot. The move comes after the Nordic country last month stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine altogether citing similar concerns. The country's health authority said in a statement it had found that "the benefits of using the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect in those who receive the vaccine".

  • Goal Compilation of the Day: UCL Semifinals - 05/04/2021

    Every Champions League goal scored on 05/04/2021.

  • Uyghur genocide underscores lack of Muslim voices in China policy debates

    The mostly white, mostly male world of China analysis is starting to change as calls rise for more inclusion of women, Asians, Black people, and other people of color. But there's one group that so far has been largely overlooked — Muslims.Why it matters: The Chinese government is committing an ongoing genocide against Muslim ethnic minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, building on decades of repression against Chinese Muslims that was largely ignored in the West.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A more diverse group of China policy analysts can help expand the bounds of traditional debate and bring a new perspective. Where it stands: Lists of top China analysts and scholars whose work is primarily English-based rarely include Muslims, though some Uyghurs, including Nury Turkel and Rayhan Asat, have become prominent advocates as international alarm over China's Xinjiang policies has grown.Details: Experts say there are several key ways Muslim representation can inform discussions about China policy and analysis. 1. Chinese authorities have a history of mistreating Muslims — something Chinese Muslims already knew."No country treats Muslims like China does," said Haiyun Ma, a professor at Frostburg State University who researches the history of Islam in China. Ma is a Hui Muslim, one of China's 12 majority-Muslim ethnic minorities. The Chinese government, including not just the People's Republic of China but also its imperial predecessor the Qing dynasty, has long implemented oppressive policies toward Muslim groups in Xinjiang, Gansu and other regions considered to be part of China's periphery, Ma said. The human rights violations the Chinese government is currently committing in Xinjiang and Hong Kong shock many people, said Ma. But they shouldn't. "People think, this isn’t the China I know. No — it’s just not the China you understood. You have to pay attention to non-interior China."2. Muslims may more easily understand the cultural and social significance of the Chinese government's repressive policies against Uyghurs.Uyghur women, for example, are facing various forms of sex-based violence in Xinjiang, including forced sterilization and abortion, coerced inter-ethnic marriage, and some reports of systematic rape in the mass internment camps. "As a Muslim myself, I understand well the intended consequences of rape as genocide in the specific situation of Muslim women — Uyghurs, Rohingya, Bosnian Muslims, and others — as these women become ostracized, marginalized and alienated from their own family and community," Djaouida Siaci, an international lawyer who has worked on genocide and sexual violence, told Axios.These women are then "removed as potential procreators for their own ethnic group, leading to the destruction of the group, a process amounting to a slow death of the group — a slow-burning genocide," Siaci said.3. Muslims who work in U.S. policy circles, or groups that focus on issues related to Muslims, may be willing to prioritize China's repression against Uyghurs in their work.The first U.S. organization to publish an extensive legal analysis finding that China's policies in Xinjiang comprised genocide was the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, a DC-based think tank that specializes in the geopolitics of the Muslim world.Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who does not usually work on China-related issues, spearheaded a series of letters last year from members of Congress to U.S. companies denouncing the use of Uyghur forced labor in supply chain inputs. In 2016, Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) became the first two Muslim women to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.The bottom line: The degree of diversity within American policy circles can affect how the U.S. relates to China. Go deeper: The world's Muslims are facing unprecedented repressionMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 5 things Western investors misunderstand about China

    No investor can afford to ignore the factors driving China’s long-term growth.

  • Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising

    Myanmar’s security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. Huddled inside her home in Yangon, 19-year-old Shwe dared to peek out her window. Then a man’s scream: “HELP!” When the military’s trucks finally rolled away, Shwe and her family emerged to look for her 15-year-old brother.