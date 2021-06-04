EU to remove Brexit barriers to medicine supplies for Northern Ireland

The UK and EU are set for talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol next week. - Charles McQuillan /Getty Images Europe

Brussels will offer to remove barriers to British medicine supplies to Northern Ireland in a bid to break the deadlock in Brexit border negotiations with the UK next week.

The European Union is expected to set out the plan as an olive branch in tense negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol, in London on Wednesday, sources said.

Under the Protocol, which prevents a hard Irish border, Northern Ireland continues to follow EU rules for medicines and medical equipment after Brexit.

That will mean checks on medical supplies to Northern Ireland from Britain, including for the NHS, once a year-long grace period expires at the end of 2021.

Medicines made in Britain will also have to have separate licenses, testing and inspections before they can be used in Northern Ireland after the grace period.

About £600m worth of drugs are imported into Northern Ireland each year, with approximately 98 per cent coming from Britain.

British manufacturers of non-branded drugs have warned the generic medicines make up four out of every five medicines prescribed in the NHS.

Supplies of drugs for cancer, epilepsy and diabetes are at risk because of the cost of the extra red tape, they said.

European Commission officials are working on a long-term solution to avoid any disruption to medical supplies ahead of Wednesday talks in London.

Their proposal will involve changing EU law for Northern Ireland’s benefit, which is a significant move because it will require the agreement of the 27 member states.

Many of those governments are increasingly frustrated with perceived British belligerence over the Protocol, EU sources said.

Patience was running out with the UK, sources said after a meeting of ambassadors in Brussels.

Member states were increasingly willing to consider retaliatory measures to respond to perceived British belligerence over the Protocol, they said.

That could ultimately include triggering dispute resolution procedures in the Protocol which can, as a final result, end in tariffs and even the suspension of parts of the Brexit trade deal.

Britain infuriated the EU by unilaterally extending grace periods in the Protocol for some goods, which Brussels said broke international law.

The Commission has brought legal action against the UK for the alleged breach.

Were the UK to unilaterally extend the grace period on medicines, sources said, countries such as France would insist on much tougher retaliation.

The EU hopes for reciprocal offers from the UK at the meeting of the joint committee but there is pessimism there will be any breakthrough.

Those are expected to fall short of the EU suggestion that the UK align with EU food safety and animal health rules to minimise border checks.

But commission negotiators will press Lord Frost’s team for credible reassurances over a number of concerns.

Brussels suspects the UK, which enforces the EU customs code over British goods exported to Northern Ireland, is not carrying out any physical checks on shipments and only paper ones.

EU officials are also frustrated at the lack of progress on British commitments to build infrastructure at ports and to give them access to UK customs technology and databases.

There is also anger at Lord Frost, who is accused of stirring up Unionist anger against the Protocol.

On Thursday, he accused the EU of jeopardising the peace process by not adopting a “common sense” approach to the Protocol and the customs checks it introduced.