EU reports about volume of humanitarian aid this year: Ukraine and group of other countries take 4th place

The EU allocated €2.4 billion in total to humanitarian aid for different countries around the world in 2023. Ukraine took the fourth spot in the list of recipients, along with a group of Baltic countries and those of the Caucasus.

Details: In total, the EU has allocated €2.4 billion for humanitarian projects worldwide.

The largest region-recipient of aid is Africa, with €893 million directed to African countries.

Countries in the Middle East and Türkiye that received €582 million took second place.

€339 million were allocated for humanitarian aid in Central Asia, countries in the Pacific region and the Caribbean region.

Ukraine, along with the countries of the Western Balkans and the Caucasus, took fourth place. The amount of €335 million was allocated for this group of countries.

This number most likely does not include the funds provided as bilateral aid for humanitarian needs or through other EU mechanisms.

It is stated in another report by the European Commission that €785 million worth of humanitarian aid and almost 100,000 tonnes of corresponding equipment were provided for Ukraine through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Background:

On 21 December, the Netherlands announced the allocation of the first tranche of over €2 billion planned for Ukraine in 2024.

The Czech government allocated US$10 million for strengthening the medical sector in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast.

