EU representative Borrell plans to return to Ukraine in December

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy announced plans to visit Ukraine, during a conversation with journalists in Brussels, European Pravda reported on Dec. 14.

Borrell recalled his visit to Ukraine in January 2022, including his time in Donbas and at the frontline.

“I plan to go to Ukraine after Christmas, two years after my first trip to the front. Two years ago, it was more or less a frozen conflict. Now, it's an open conflict, which takes many lives,” he said.

The only thing the EU can do is support Ukraine “as much as possible and for as long as needed,” said Borrell.

Borrell expressed hope that at the European Council meeting on Dec. 14-15, “leaders will make positive steps towards you [Ukraine].”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine