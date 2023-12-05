EU reveals security guidelines for Ukraine

Representatives of the European External Affairs Service arrived in Kyiv

Representatives from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the European Union engaged in discussions regarding long-term security guarantees for Ukraine outlining nine priorities, as reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Dec. 5.

The package for Ukraine encompasses nine priority areas for future security commitments from the EU to Ukraine, including:

• Assistance with military equipment and hardware

• Training for Ukrainian military personnel

• Collaboration with the Ukrainian defense industry

• Countering cyber and hybrid threats

• Assistance in demining

• Implementation of reforms related to the EU integration process

• Strengthening the ability to control weapon stockpiles

• Support for nuclear safety efforts

• Intelligence exchange, including satellite imagery

The EU “tries to provide assistance to Ukraine as quickly as needed,” said Deputy Secretary General for Common Security and Defense Policy and Crisis Response Charles Fries.

