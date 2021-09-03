EU reviewing cases of rare body inflammation after COVID-19 shots

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" in this illustration

(Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday it was reviewing cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome after inoculation with COVID-19 vaccines, following a report of a similar case with Pfizer/BioNTech's shot.

The European Medicines Agency's safety committee is also looking into cases of blood clots in the vein with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the regulator said, adding that the issue was distinct from a rare side-effect identified earlier.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax’ Covid-19 Vaccine Could Be the Solution to Emerging Variants

    The Covid-19 vaccine landscape is under a cloud of uncertainty, especially when factoring in the booster regimes meant to halt the spread of the Delta variant. At least this is the opinion of B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani. The 5-star analyst believes there isn't enough evidence to support the rationale of the Biden administration’s plan to offer booster shots to all Americans. The program is meant to begin on September 20, with booster vaccines administered 5-8 months following the primary vac

  • Column: Following FDA approval of Pfizer's shot, the anti-vaccine movement cooks up new conspiracy theory

    The anti-vaccine movement has a new conspiracy theory about Pfizer's COVID-19 shot. Don't believe them.

  • Over 40,000 COVID-19 patients in Florida have had monoclonal antibody treatments. Is it working?

    Over 40,000 COVID-19 patients in Florida have received monoclonal antibody treatments during the pandemic’s summer surge, a statistic Gov. Ron DeSantis is touting as helping to keep people out of the hospital and save lives. DeSantis has opened 21 clinics across the state, which offer Regeneron’s antibody cocktail to patients at no cost. It’s difficult to quantify exactly how much of a ...

  • Antibody levels higher after Moderna shot; Lilly arthritis drug used with steroid cuts death risk

    The mRNA vaccine from Moderna Inc induces higher levels of antibodies against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 than the similar vaccine from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, Belgian researchers have found, although what this means for their efficacy is not clear. This held true even after accounting for individual risk factors, and regardless of whether participants had previously been infected with the virus, the researchers reported on Monday in JAMA https://bit.ly/38wJcdI.

  • Merck and Pfizer Are Testing Antiviral Pills. The Covid Battle Is Moving Beyond Vaccines.

    Both companies announced the start of clinical trials, highlighting growing interest in the market for therapeutics for the coronavirus.

  • U.S. FDA seeks new warnings on arthritis drugs from Pfizer, Lilly and AbbVie

    The warnings on Wednesday stem from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's review of Pfizer's arthritis drug Xeljanz after initial results from a February trial showed an increased risk of serious heart-related problems and cancer with the drug. AbbVie shares closed down 7%, while Pfizer and Eli Lilly were slightly lower.

  • Pfizer, Merck launch new trials of oral COVID-19 drugs

    Pfizer said its latest mid-to-late-stage trial will enroll 1,140 non-hospitalized adults diagnosed with coronavirus infection who are not at risk of severe illness. Patients in the trial will be given Pfizer's pill, known as PF-07321332, and a low dose of ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection.

  • Inmates in an Arkansas jail say they were given the deworming drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19, and not told about it

    The drug is not licensed to be used against COVID-19. Both the FDA and the CDC have recently issued warnings about its use.

  • Moderna asks FDA to evaluate COVID-19 vaccine booster candidate

    Moderna Inc. said late Wednesday it is submitting documents to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the evaluation of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as a 50-microgram dose. The biotech company said it expects to submit data to European authorities and others around the world in the coming days. Data supported that the 50-microgram dose "shows robust antibody responses against the delta variant," the company said. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccination entails two shots of 100 microgra

  • ‘It’s amazing to me’: Kansas, Missouri health leaders slam ivermectin as COVID cure

    It’s a dewormer medication for horses and cows. And yet people want it for COVID-19 treatment.

  • Moderna Begins Submission Process for FDA Approval of Its Covid Booster Shot

    The biotech said the submitted data showed that the booster dose at the 50 ug dose level induced "robust antibody responses against the Delta variant."

  • U.S. administers third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 1 million people - CDC

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 205,527,578 people had received at least one vaccine dose, while 174,600,017 people are fully vaccinated, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The CDC recommends a third dose at least 28 days after the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems, who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • A Logical (and Reassuring) Explanation For Why Children's COVID Vaccines Are Taking So Long

    As the Delta variant rages on, many parents around the nation are refreshing their feeds for any news that COVID-19 vaccines will become available to their young children. "Originally, we were expecting emergency use authorization by September, for children ages 5 to 11 years old, but it's been a moving target," Dr. Diego Hijano, a pediatric infectious-disease expert at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, told POPSUGAR.

  • Pfizer starts dosing patients in oral COVID-19 drug trial

    Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it had started dosing in a mid-to-late-stage trial of its oral antiviral therapy for COVID-19 in non-hospitalized, symptomatic adult patients. The company and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to develop the first antiviral pill to be taken on early signs of the illness. Pfizer's mid-to-late-stage trial in 1,140 participants would study the therapy, PF-07321332, in combination with a low dose of ritonavir, which has been used with other antivirals too, the company said.

  • Why BeiGene Stock Is Soaring This Week

    What happened Shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) were soaring 17.9% higher this week as of the market close on Thursday. The big gain came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Brukinsa as a treatment for Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare type of blood cancer.

  • Here's How You Handle a Volatile Stock Like Cassava Sciences

    Investing in biotech stocks can pay off big, but only if their research pans out. Pay attention to the risk-reward ratio -- and control your greed.

  • Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster

    (Reuters) -Moderna Inc on Wednesday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA is considering booster shots of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE vaccine, but so far has only allowed people with weakened immune systems to receive third doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer shots.

  • Here's Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

    The company still doesn't have much to say about the FDA and its experimental new anti-depression drug.

  • Why AbbVie Is Down More Than 7% Today

    The Food and Drug Administration is drawing reasonable conclusions, but not necessarily conclusions that matter much to consumers.

  • "I GOT COVID": Joe Rogan says he's using unproven drug for treatment

    Rogan said he "immediately threw the kitchen sink at it," taking several medications including an anti-parasite drug that health officials have repeatedly warned should not be used to prevent or treat COVID-19.