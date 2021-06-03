EU risks undermining Northern Ireland peace process, says Lord Frost

James Crisp
·2 min read
UK chief trade negotiator, David Frost looks on as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson signs the Brexit trade deal with the EU - Leon Neal/Getty Images
UK chief trade negotiator, David Frost looks on as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson signs the Brexit trade deal with the EU - Leon Neal/Getty Images

The European Union will undermine the peace process in Northern Ireland unless it shows more "common sense" in negotiations over post Brexit customs checks, Lord Frost has warned.

The treaty established a customs border in the Irish Sea between Britain and Northern Ireland to preserve the invisible border with EU member Ireland after Brexit.

"Among the biggest of the issues facing Northern Ireland is the way the Northern Ireland Protocol is currently working," Lord Frost said in an article ahead of talks next week with the European Commission.

The former Brexit negotiator said that the EU's insistence on so many checks had led to "delays and complexity" for businesses and concerned unionists.

Lord Frost demanded a lighter touch on customs checks for goods from Britain destined only for Northern Ireland. He said the risk of those entering EU territory was small.

Brussels insists the checks are needed to ensure that any products entering Ireland adhere to EU rules and standards and do not undermine the "integrity" of its Single Market.

The European Commission began legal action against the UK after it unilaterally extended grace periods in the Protocol exempting some products from checks, which Brussels said broke international law.

Negotiations over the implementation of the treaty have continued since then and are expected to resume next week. The commission has repeatedly said it is prepared to look for pragmatic long term solutions within the framework of the Protocol.

Members of Unionists against NI Protocol during a white line protest outside the City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland - Conor Mccaughley/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Members of Unionists against NI Protocol during a white line protest outside the City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland - Conor Mccaughley/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Lord Frost said: "We urge the EU to work with us to embrace a common sense approach, focused on genuine problems, not on mitigating against risks that don’t exist.

"Only if implemented in a pragmatic and proportionate way can the Protocol support the peace process."

He warned that the Protocol "ultimately depends on the consent of the people of Northern Ireland". Northern Ireland will vote on whether to stay aligned with some EU rules to prevent a hard Irish border in four years time.

He praised the small amounts of paperwork and checks on "huge shipments of bulk products from all over the world" into Foyle Port.

"In contrast, at Larne, every supermarket lorry from Great Britain carries up to hundreds of different product lines, each with their own documents, which the EU would want to see subject to checks, even when all the products are clearly destined for consumers in Northern Ireland," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Britain and EU sign fishing deal – but it ‘won’t please everyone’

    Britain and the European Union on Wednesday agreed the first ever annual deal on the management of shared fish stocks after Brexit. In anticipation of a potential backlash from British fishermen, Whitehall sources on Wednesday night cautioned that agreement would not "please everyone". Brussels said the new fishing agreement proved that the UK and EU could work together after months of tensions since the UK left the Brexit transition period on December 31. The European Commission said the new de

  • Macron's blunt style may harm bid for new African chapter

    The French leader tries to improve links with Africa but his undiplomatic language may get in the way.

  • Inside Sheikh Jarrah, the Palestinian neighbourhood key to Gaza's ceasefire

    On the streets of Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, a foul smell lingers in the air: skunk water. The fluid, which smells like a cocktail of rotting carcasses and raw sewage, is a non-toxic crowd control weapon being sprayed across East Jerusalem by Israeli police as they crack down on protests against the looming eviction of Palestinians from their homes. The eviction process was a key factor in the wave of violence that spread across Israel and the West Bank in May,

  • UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes

    The Gaza director of the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees has been called in for consultation with his bosses in Jerusalem after angering Palestinians with comments they said favoured Israel during last month's fighting. Protests have erupted in the territory over the comments by UNRWA Gaza chief Matthias Schmale in an interview with Israel's N12 television on May 22, in which he said he did not dispute Israel's assertion that its air strikes were "precise".

  • Palestinian militant group Hamas has seen a spike in crypto donations to fund its operations since its renewed armed conflict with Israel, report says

    Heightened international interest led to a pickup in cryptocurrency donations that are facilitating Hamas' operations.

  • Why Naftali Bennett's coalition of Israeli right-wingers and Arabs could swiftly fall apart

    It was the political photo opportunity that many thought impossible: a centrist, a staunch right-winger and an Arab party leader sitting together, pens at the ready to sign an agreement on forming an Israeli government. On the left of the photograph sits Yair Lapid, the centrist leader of Yesh Atid, who on Wednesday night announced he had formed a coalition that could oust prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu within a fortnight. In the middle is Naftali Bennett, a Right-wing firebrand who dreams of

  • Bibi’s Trying to Pull a Donald, and the GOP Is There For Him

    REUTERSIt appears that Benjamin Netanyahu is finally on his way out as Israel’s prime minister. With just minutes to spare ahead of a midnight deadline on Wednesday, opposition leader Yair Lapid notified Israel’s president that he had formed a new government.But if Netanyahu's 12-year run is indeed at an end, expect key segments of the GOP to treat Bibi as though he had not lost power, much as they continue to venerate Donald Trump and look at Joe Biden’s victory as illegitimate.Israel has emerg

  • Clippers can't contain Luka Doncic, lose Game 5 and control of series

    The Clippers again failed to win a home game in the playoff series with the Mavericks, who won Game 5 at Staples Center behind Luka Doncic's 42 points.

  • Nasa to launch baby squid to International Space Station

    The creatures are set to start their journey to the International Space Station on Thursday.

  • George P. Bush running for attorney general in Texas

    George P. Bush on Wednesday launched his next political move: a run for Texas attorney general in 2022 that puts the scion of a Republican dynasty against a GOP incumbent shadowed by securities fraud charges and an FBI investigation. Bush, who has served as Texas' land commissioner since 2015, is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the nephew and grandson of two former presidents.

  • Controversial audit of Arizona ballots continues amid new allegations of incompetence

    Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has leveled new accusations of improprieties toward the group conducting the much-maligned process as she launches her gubernatorial campaign.

  • Why Trump can't be 'reinstated' as president by August

    Mike Lindell's prediction not only lacks a foothold in constitutional law but falls during a three-month recess for the Supreme Court.

  • Psaki says Biden's comments about Manchin and Sinema were not a criticism: 'He considers them both friends'

    The White House press secretary said the president's remarks were rather a "commentary" on cable TV punditry.

  • Virus does not threaten U.S. blood supply; high vitamin D levels do not protect against COVID-19

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Current guidelines for screening U.S. blood donors for symptoms of COVID-19 and for a history of recent infections are effectively protecting the blood supply from contamination with the new coronavirus, researchers say. In a study conducted for the National Institutes of Health, researchers tested nearly 18,000 "minipools" of blood samples – that is, blood samples pooled from total of roughly 258,000 donors from across the country.

  • Rioter Who Gave Capitol Cop a Concussion Has Horrific History of Beating Women: Feds

    Criminal ComplaintA Pennsylvania man accused of assaulting several Capitol Police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection—and leaving one with a concussion—has an “extensive history of violent and assaultive behavior” against women, prosecutors said Wednesday.Ryan Samsel, 38, was charged in February with several crimes, including assaulting a federal officer, obstructing law enforcement, and obstructing a legal proceeding, after he was captured in videos and photos knocking over several officers

  • ‘I’ve had kidney stones that lasted longer’: Trump mocked after he closes his blog after one month

    ‘It probably hurt his feelings that Petfinder had more hits than his blog’

  • ‘Stone Cold Loser!’: The Brief Wondrous Life of Trump’s Sad Little Blog Site

    Mandel Ngan/GettyFormer President Donald Trump’s blog, a rudimentary webpage that was roundly mocked for presenting itself on its launch less than a month ago as a brand-new type of “communications platform,” is no longer.The now-defunct corner of Trump’s broader site, which was branded, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” has been scuttled and “will not be returning,” senior Trump aide Jason Miller, who was accused of hiding his $500,000 income in 2019 to avoid paying child support, told CNBC.

  • Don Jr is selling $500 video messages to fans after complaining about ‘millions’ in legal bills in from New York AG probe

    ‘Thanks for helping us out and support us in going after liberals and crazies on CNN’ Don Jr tells supporter in Australia in Cameo video

  • App shows support for Naomi Osaka with donation, fine offer

    An app that bills itself as helping with "sleep, relaxation and meditation" says it is showing support for Naomi Osaka by offering to pay fines for tennis players who don't fulfill 2021 Grand Slam media obligations for mental health reasons. Calm also tweeted Wednesday that it would donate $15,000 — the amount Osaka was fined for skipping her postmatch news conference at the French Open — to a group in France that it says works "in the mental health space.” Osaka is a four-time major champion and the world's No. 2-ranked tennis player who said she didn't want to speak to the press at Roland Garros.

  • Kelly Osbourne opens up about body acceptance after denying plastic surgery rumors: 'I like what I'm turning into'

    The TV star spoke about losing weight, relapsing after four years of sobriety, and changing her lifestyle on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."