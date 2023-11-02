EU on Russia revoking ratification of Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

The European Union has condemned Russia's revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Source: Josep Borrell , High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as reported by European Pravda

Borrell noted that Russia revoked its ratification of the treaty as it continues its aggressive war against Ukraine and has repeatedly resorted to nuclear rhetoric and threats, sometimes hinting at resuming nuclear tests.

"The EU deeply regrets Russia's decision," Borrell said, recalling that all EU countries ratified the treaty, which is a crucial tool for nuclear disarmament and the fight against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Borrell noted that eight more countries have ratified the treaty since 2021 and this has become significant progress for the extension of the treaty.

"Russia's unjustified intention to revoke its ratification of the treaty is a serious step back in Russia's commitment to contribute to the international security architecture, and it undermines the ongoing efforts for nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament... The EU calls on Russia to continue to respect the purpose and objectives of the treaty," Borrell stressed, adding that Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The EU's top diplomat called on countries that have not yet ratified the treaty to do so without delay.

Background:

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law revoking Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty on 2 November, after a decision of the Russian Parliament.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the Russian parliament’s decision to revoke the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty as the latest step in the Russian Federation’s nuclear blackmail.

