EU to sanction Chinese officials over human rights abuses of Uighurs

James Crisp
·2 min read
Police officers patrolling in Kashgar, in China&#39;s western Xinjiang region, where authorities have persecuted the mainly Muslim Uighurs. - AFP
Police officers patrolling in Kashgar, in China's western Xinjiang region, where authorities have persecuted the mainly Muslim Uighurs. - AFP

The European Union is planning to hit China with sanctions over Beijing’s treatment of the Uighur minority, which has been called genocide.

The travel bans and asset freezes on four people and one entity will be the EU’s first human rights sanctions on China since the Tiananmen Square uprising was crushed in 1989.

Senior officials in Brussels have agreed to use the EU’s new human rights sanctions regime to target those responsible for violations against the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The decision will need to be formally approved, which is expected to happen at an EU foreign affairs ministers’ meeting in March. The names of the officials will not be released until then.

It will be the second time Brussels has used the “EU Magnitsky Act” to hit human rights abusers after it was used for the first time on March 2 against Russian officials over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

An EU spokesperson refused to comment on the new sanctions but said that the sanctions over Mr Navalny’s imprisonment “were the first listings under the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime but will not be the last.”

Activists called on the UK to impose its own human rights sanctions on Beijing.

Benedict Rogers, the chief executive of Hong Kong Watch, said the EU move left “no excuse” for Britain to not apply its own measures.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, told the UN Human Rights Council in February that Uighurs were facing abuses on "an industrial scale".

The EU sanctions are likely to be applied, despite differing views in the bloc over how to confront China, which Brussels terms a “competitor, partner and systemic rival”.

While wanting to confront China over human rights abuses, Brussels is also seeking to ratify an investment accord with Beijing.

The sanctions targeted at individuals will not harm the Chinese economy as other sanctions can do.

They will be announced as part of a package of sanctions targeting 11 human rights abusers and four entities in China, Eritrea, Libya, North Korea, Russia, and South Sudan, the EU Observer website reported. The new Russian sanctions are linked to abuses in Chechnya.

On Thursday night, the EU criticised the electoral reform in Hong Kong, which reduces the amount of elected representatives in the Hong Kong Legislative Council.

The EU’s chief diplomat said the move would have a “significant impact on democratic accountability and political pluralism”.

Josep Borrell said it was a violation of China's international commitments and warned the EU would "consider taking additional steps".

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to get some ‘cookie diplomacy’ after failing to realise Guam is American

    ‘We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America – not for what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam – whatever, wherever’

  • Need to get your second COVID vaccine at the FEMA MDC North or pop-up sites? How it works

    COVID-19 vaccinations are confusing. The rules on who can get the vaccine, where and when keep changing. And the second-dose process has not been easier.

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer

  • Asian shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records

    Oil prices fell slightly and the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.54%. U.S. markets surged after President Joe Biden signed into law a sweeping pandemic relief package that would provide $1,400 checks for most Americans and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses affected by pandemic-related shutdowns, which began a year ago. On Thursday, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a measure of small-company stocks all closed at record levels as a recent stretch of volatile trading in the bond market continued to ease, keeping investors in a buying mood.

  • Congress passes $1.9 trillion Covid relief package that will lift millions of Americans out of poverty amid pandemic

    Democrats band together to send $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, extend unemployment aid, and bolster state and local governments in historic new legislation

  • Biden sticks with commitment to 'go big' on COVID relief, signs $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan

    While many on the left were concerned that Biden would cave to Republicans, he pushed forward with much of his original proposal with only Democratic support.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher

    Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.

  • Another Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally facing charges for Capitol riot

    Joshua James described as ‘security detail for a speaker at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies and events’

  • Candace Owens says Duchess Meghan isn’t Black enough to experience racism. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • Michelle Obama shut down Sasha, Malia from late-night baking addiction during pandemic

    This week, while promoting her new Netflix cooking show, former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed to PEOPLE that her daughters, Sasha and Malia, became addicted to making baked goods at night during the quarantine. According to Obama, having Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, cooking late treats eventually became problematic for her and her husband, former President Barack Obama, who are both notoriously health-conscious.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan MarkleThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folder7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • 'It’s only going to get more crazy': Spring break crowds a concern during critical moment in COVID-19 fight

    While some schools cancelled spring break in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19, college students are still flocking to beaches.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Republicans locked arms against Biden's massive COVID-19 relief bill. Now they plan to make it a top election issue

    Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.

  • Sharon Osbourne shouts down co-host on 'The Talk' during emotional defense of Piers Morgan

    Sheryl Underwood and the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne got into a heated exchange.

  • Trump Taps Nevada ‘Stop the Steal’ Lawyer to Defend Him in Civil Rights Suit

    Alex Edelman/GettyFormer President Trump has chosen Jesse Binnall, a Republican lawyer who filed a lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Nevada, to represent him in a lawsuit that alleges he violated the 1871 Ku Klux Klan act by inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson and the NAACP filed the suit in February against Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and the Oath Keepers militia, alleging that they “conspired to incite an assembled crowd” in Washington, D.C. to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6 and disrupt the counting of electoral votes.Court documents filed in the lawsuit on Thursday show that Jesse Binnall will represent Trump in the suit.Binnall represented former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn alongside Sidney Powell in his criminal trial for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Flynn was subsequently pardoned.More recently, Binnall was involved in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election with a lawsuit against election officials in Nevada. He testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in December and claimed that 42,000 people voted more than once during Nevada’s 2020 election—a claim since debunked by fact-checkers.Binnall is also representing Defending the Republic, a legal organization founded by Sidney Powell to pursue lawsuits that sought to overturn election results from the election, in a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Powell and the legal group.On Twitter, Binnall is a vocal conservative and member of the MAGA faithful. On Jan. 6, as Congress tallied up President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Binnall echoed Trump’s disdain for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who the former president viewed as disloyal for his refusal to prevent the certification of Biden’s win.“He is going to be the minority leader because he’s a coward and turning a blind eye to voter fraud. Any Senator that continues to support his leadership should be thrown out,” Binnall tweeted.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.